Exer Urgent Care Opens New Medical Center In Westlake Village, Continues Rapid-Expansion In Southern California

"We are grateful to the cities of Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks for the incredible welcome and congratulate our staff, local partners and all those who helped us open our doors today," said Rob Mahan, CEO at Exer.

"Currently in California, nearly one in three visits to the ER are not considered true medical emergencies. Every day people tell us they want a solution to receive quality healthcare, at a lower cost and with less waiting. At Exer, we are working to create convenient access to ER doctors in an affordable and caring environment. By staffing each center with ER doctors, equipping our clinical teams with the advanced tools to treat patients on-site, and by partnering with local emergency departments and their specialists in Southern California, Exer is a next-generation healthcare provider that is defining what urgent care should be," Mahan added.

In February, the company opened a new center in the rapidly-developing city of Canyon Country, north of Los Angeles. Mahan attributes Exer's ability to expand quickly as a result of strategic partnerships and close collaboration with local emergency departments of hospitals in Southern California.

"In just over two and a half years, we've grown from 4 centers to 11 centers and we are not slowing down by any means," said Mahan.

"Our on-site expertise and service capabilities at each Exer location enable us to stabilize and treat 80 percent of the cases seen daily in a local ER. As a result, we're offloading patients that would otherwise go to the ER. By taking on more of the less-acute cases while offering a similar level of care, we save the patient time and money and ease a burden felt by local emergency departments every day," Mahan added.

The company plans to open several more facilities in Los Angeles this year. A center in La Cañada Flintridge will open soon and Mahan encouraged the public to visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com for career opportunities and more information.

In addition to Westlake Village and Canyon Country, Exer operates locations in Stevenson Ranch, Pasadena, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Newbury Park, Northridge and Sherman Oaks. Each facility is open seven days-a-week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with little-to-no waiting and last patients are registered daily at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPOs, most HMOs, Medicare and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care, visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE: Exer Urgent Care was founded in May of 2013 by Emergency Room Physicians who believe some patients who are waiting to receive care in an emergency room could be better served in a more convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

