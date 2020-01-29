Exer Urgent Care Opens New Medical Facility In Culver City

"We're extremely excited to be here in Culver City and we offer our thanks and gratitude to our staff, our partners and everyone who helped us prepare to open our doors today. Whether it's a common cold, flu, broken bone or lacerations, our expert medical teams lead by an on-site ER doctor are standing by to stabilize and treat those with any urgent or serious, non-life threatening condition," said Rob Mahan, CEO at Exer.

"This year across California, nearly a third of all visits to the ER will not be considered true medical emergencies. We believe healthcare should be affordable, and easy to access so people can get the care they want while saving time and money. That's why at Exer, we are working to create convenient access to ER doctors in affordable and caring environments. We staff each of our centers with ER doctors who have years of experience in emergency rooms and we equip them with the tools and medical staff they need to stabilize and treat patients on-site," said Mahan.

With on-site X-Ray, IV, Lab, Splinting, Laceration Rooms, Diagnostics and other services at each location, Exer is designed for those whose conditions are non-life threatening.

Mahan says each day, Exer facilities handle 80 percent of the cases seen daily in a local ER, usually with far less waiting and for a fraction of the price. He notes that Exer specifically partners and collaborates with emergency departments of hospitals in the Los Angeles area, which is helping to ease overcrowding in ERs while also reducing unnecessary visits and transports to the hospitals. The effort he says, helps both people and providers save time and money.

"When we take on patients with less acute medical conditions, we reduce unnecessary visits to emergency rooms where most patients will experience longer wait times and a confusing and expensive billing process. A decrease in ER trips across the state is an indicator that more patients are accessing the level of care they need in less time," Mahan added.

Exer Culver City is the 13th new center opening since the company began expanding in 2016. Mahan stated his teams are underway preparing for several more openings this year including locations in Los Altos, Calif. and Ventura, Calif.

The company has 16 locations across Southern California including: Culver City, Camarillo, West Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, Westwood, La Cañada Flintridge, Pasadena, Canyon Country, Westlake Village, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Calabasas, Newbury Park, Northridge, Sherman Oaks and Stevenson Ranch. Each center is open seven days-a-week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with little-to-no waiting and last patients are registered daily at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPOs, most HMOs, Medicare and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care including new location and employment opportunities, visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

Exer Urgent Care was founded by Cherlin Johnson, M.D., Deann Hampton and lead investor James Fay on May 15, 2013 with a common vision that some patients who are receiving care in an emergency room, could be better served in a more convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care

Related Links

http://www.ExerUrgentCare.com

