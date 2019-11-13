Exer Urgent Care Opens New Medical Facility In Rolling Hills Estates And Continues Expansion In Southern California

"We're honored to open our doors here in Rolling Hills Estates. We offer our thanks and gratitude to our staff, and our partners at Providence Little Company of Mary whose relentless support has enabled us to serve Palos Verdes and the surrounding communities on the peninsula," said Rob Mahan, CEO at Exer.

"In California, nearly one-third of hospital ER visits are not considered to be true medical emergencies. We believe Californians want quality healthcare at an affordable cost with minimal waiting. At Exer, we are working to create convenient access to ER doctors in affordable and caring environments, so we staff each facility with ER doctors who have years of experience stabilizing and treating patients in emergency rooms," Mahan added.

With on-site X-Ray, IV, Lab, Splinting, Laceration Rooms, Diagnostics and other on-site services at each location, Exer is designed for those with urgent or serious but non-life-threatening conditions. Each facility is equipped to handle 80% of the cases seen daily in a local ER, for a fraction of the price and with minimal waiting.

Mahan says Exer is partnering with local hospitals like Providence Little Company of Mary to help Californians save time and money by reducing unnecessary visits and transports to local ERs.

"By taking on more of the less acute patients, we help ease the burden felt daily by local ERs in California. Less trips to the ER means people are accessing the care they need in less time. This creates savings for patients and the healthcare professionals who are treating them," said Mahan.

Exer Rolling Hills Estates is the company's 14th location in Southern California and 3rd location in the South Bay area of Los Angeles.

"The opening of Exer in Rolling Hills Estates supports our efforts to increase patients' access to quality and affordable healthcare," said Garry Olney, CEO of Providence Little Company of Mary Torrance and San Pedro. "We congratulate our partners at Exer and support their bold efforts to expand medical services in Southern California."

An Exer representative confirmed plans to open two new facilities in the coming weeks.

In addition to Rolling Hills Estates, Exer operates clinics in: Westwood, La Cañada Flintridge, Pasadena, Canyon Country, Westlake Village, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Newbury Park, Northridge, Sherman Oaks and Stevenson Ranch. Each facility is open seven days-a-week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with little-to-no waiting and last patients are registered daily at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPOs, most HMOs, Medicare and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care including location and recruitment opportunities, visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

Exer Urgent Care was founded by Cherlin Johnson, M.D., Deann Hampton and lead investor James Fay on May 15, 2013 with a common vision that some patients who are receiving care in an emergency room, could be better served in a more convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE LITTLE COMPANY OF MARY TORRANCE AND SAN PEDRO:

For more information on Providence Little Company of Mary Torrance and San Pedro visit www.Providence.org/south-bay.

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care

