Exer Urgent Care Opens New Medical Facility In Westwood And Continues Expansion In Southern California

"People from all communities here in California, tell us they want quality healthcare at an affordable cost with minimal waiting. However, across the state, nearly one-third of hospital visits are not considered to be true medical emergencies. Our teams at Exer are working to create convenient access to ER doctors in an affordable and caring environment. That's why we staff our centers with ER doctors who have years of experience stabilizing and treating patients in an emergency room environment," Mahan added.

With on-site X-Ray, IV, Lab, Splinting, Laceration Rooms, Diagnostics and other on-site services at each location, Exer is designed for those with urgent or serious but non-life-threatening conditions. Each facility is equipped to handle 80 percent of the cases seen daily in a local ER, for a fraction of the price and with minimal waiting.

Mahan says Exer is partnering with local hospitals to help reduce unnecessary visits and transports to local emergency rooms which is helping Californians save time and money.

"Less trips to the ER means people are getting the help they need, faster, which is creating savings for patients and the healthcare professionals who are treating them. As we continue to expand, we're able to help more people feel better, faster, while defining what an urgent care experience should be for all Californians," said Mahan.

In addition to Westwood, Exer operates clinics in La Cañada Flintridge, Pasadena, Canyon Country, Westlake Village, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Newbury Park, Northridge, Sherman Oaks and Stevenson Ranch. Each facility is open seven days-a-week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with little-to-no waiting and last patients are registered daily at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPOs, most HMOs, Medicare and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care including location and recruitment opportunities, visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

Exer Urgent Care was founded by Cherlin Johnson, M.D., Deann Hampton and lead investor James Fay on May 15, 2013 with a common vision that some patients who are receiving care in an emergency room, could be better served in a more convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care

Related Links

http://www.exerurgentcare.com

