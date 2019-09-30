Exercise and Dogs: Better Together

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents who work out with their dog are getting 25% more exercise than those who don't, according to a new national online survey* commissioned by PetSmart, North America's largest pet specialty retailer. The survey collected data from 1,520 U.S. pet parents surveyed between April 8-11, 2019.

The exercise is paying off for pets, too, according to Jennifer Freeman, DVM, PetSmart's resident veterinarian and pet care expert. "Health benefits of exercise range widely for pets but can include helping to maintain a healthy weight which in turn can help with arthritic joint disease and improve cardiovascular health," said Dr. Freeman. "In general, exercise can reduce the likelihood of developing other health problems including behavioral issues."

The survey also found that 65% of pet parents prefer to work out with their dog than with another person. It's the pet parent's responsibility to make sure their pet is safe and comfortable during exercise, said Freeman. Before starting any exercise regimen, it's important to consider the breed, age and size of your dog.

*Survey Methodology – The PetSmart®-commissioned survey was conducted by Golin among 1,520 pet parents in the U.S. (ages 18+). Survey responses were nationally representative to the U.S. population for age, gender, region and ethnicity. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/-3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

