Exercise Mind and Body in one weekend

Announcing Chen Style Tai Chi 19 Workshop

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChiForce is excited to announce a weekend workshop for the Chen 19 form conducted by one of the earliest pioneers of Chen Tai Chi in the US, Master Ren Guangyi.

The 19 form is a total body exercise that integrates slow, meditative movement, fast challenging explosive power and mindful concentration in one set. Both simple as well as nuanced it provides an opportunity for students to accomplish all the benefits of health, balance and self defense attributed to Chen Tai Chi.

While this popular Chen style form is often used as a stepping stone to more complicated and longer form study, this gem offers so much more: for beginners to acquire a solid foundation, for intermediates to refine their techniques and for advanced practitioners to deepen their mastery. ChiForce instructors will be available during practice sessions to assist students.

As a renown Tai Chi world champion, recognized by KungFu/Tai Chi magazine as Teacher of the Year, Master Ren has become acknowledged as one of the most accomplished instructors who has the experience, mindset and knowledge to work with and improve the skills of beginners through advanced students.

The workshop will be offered at Beckoning Path, a beautiful Tai Chi retreat. Located in Armonk New York, nestled on 27 acres of serene landscape around a lake, it features a meticulously designed landscape with meditation paths to practice Tai Chi, a five-element meditation garden, a tea house, two gyms, and the largest reflexology path in North America. It's a perfect environment to enhance Tai Chi practice while rejuvenating mind, body and spirit.

Where: Beckoning Path, Armonk, NY

When: October 221-22, 2023

Alternate contact: Stephan Berwick, [email protected]

About ChiForce.com

Chi Force is a virtual classroom inspired by Master Ren Guang Yi, devoted to Chen Tai Chi, Qigong, Nei Kung and other health related activities. It offers a full curriculum of classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students. Recorded classes are augmented with live interactive classes and special events such as on-line and in person workshops and lecturers.

