Exercise Mind and Body in one weekend

News provided by

Chiforce.com

28 Jun, 2023, 09:25 ET

Announcing Chen Style Tai Chi 19 Workshop

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChiForce is excited to announce a weekend workshop for the Chen 19 form conducted by one of the earliest pioneers of Chen Tai Chi in the US, Master Ren Guangyi. 

The 19 form is a total body exercise that integrates slow, meditative movement, fast challenging explosive power and mindful concentration in one set. Both simple as well as nuanced it provides an opportunity for students to accomplish all the benefits of health, balance and self defense attributed to Chen Tai Chi.

While this popular Chen style form is often used as a stepping stone to more complicated and longer form study, this gem offers so much more: for beginners to acquire a solid foundation, for intermediates to refine their techniques and for advanced practitioners to deepen their mastery. ChiForce instructors will be available during practice sessions to assist students.

As a renown Tai Chi world champion, recognized by KungFu/Tai Chi magazine as Teacher of the Year, Master Ren has become acknowledged as one of the most accomplished instructors who has the experience, mindset and knowledge to work with and improve the skills of beginners through advanced students.

The workshop will be offered at Beckoning Path, a beautiful Tai Chi retreat. Located in Armonk New York, nestled on 27 acres of serene landscape around a lake, it features a meticulously designed landscape with meditation paths to practice Tai Chi, a five-element meditation garden, a tea house, two gyms, and the largest reflexology path in North America. It's a perfect environment to enhance Tai Chi practice while rejuvenating mind, body and spirit.

Where:  Beckoning Path, Armonk, NY
When:  October 221-22, 2023

Alternate contact: Stephan Berwick, [email protected]

About ChiForce.com
Chi Force is a virtual classroom inspired by Master Ren Guang Yi, devoted to Chen Tai Chi, Qigong, Nei Kung and other health related activities. It offers a full curriculum of classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students. Recorded classes are augmented with live interactive classes and special events such as on-line and in person workshops and lecturers.

SOURCE Chiforce.com

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.