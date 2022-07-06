EXERGEN CONGRATULATES BOSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

U.S. New and World Report Names Boston Children's Hospital #1 Pediatric Hospital for Ninth Straight Year

WATERTOWN, Mass. , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, has announced the results of its 2022-2023 Best Children's Hospitals . Now in its 16th year, the annual hospital rankings are designed to help families find the best medical care available for their children. Exergen has long been established as the only thermometer proven accurate in a wide spectrum of healthcare settings. Its accuracy was originally confirmed in a study1 conducted by Boston Children's Hospital (BCH) in 2001.

BCH's foundational study sought to assess the accuracy of temporal artery thermometry (TAT) to compare its accuracy with that of a tympanic thermometer, using rectal thermometry as the criterion standard; and to compare the tolerability of the TAT thermometer with that of tympanic and rectal thermometers. TAT thermometers were found to be significantly more accurate than tympanic thermometers for predicting temperatures in infants, and TAT thermometers were better tolerated by patients than the rectal thermometer.

Exergen is used in all 10 of U.S. News and World Report's top ranked children's hospitals, beginning with Boston Children's Hospital, and including:

Boston Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's National Hospital

UPMC Hospital of Pittsburgh

Children's Hospital Colorado

Children's Hospital of Los Angeles

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

"Exergen's history in setting the gold standard for thermometry started with Boston Children's Hospital. Thanks in part to their seminal research, Exergen became the #1 thermometer used in hospitals," said Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen

Corporation. "Exergen is also the #1 best-selling thermometer for home use because families rely on medical professionals for the most accurate thermometer."

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION

Exergen manufactures and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than three billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, nurses, and parents. The ExergenTemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed published clinical studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. Exergen has also long been a leader in nursing. For nearly 20 years, it has been part of the nursing profession's educational curriculum. Published textbooks from 2005 to present include Exergen thermometers and have set nurse training standards, relied upon in thousands of nursing programs nationwide. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com .

1 Greenes, David S., MD, Fleisher, Gary R., MD. Accuracy of a Noninvasive Temporal Artery Thermometer for Use in Infants. JAMA Pediatrics. March 2001. doi:10.1001/archpedi.155.3.376

