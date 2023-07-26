EXERGEN CORPORATION ADVANCES ITS MISSION OF PROVIDING ACCURATE THERMOMETERS AHEAD OF THE ONSET OF COLD AND FLU SEASON

Exergen

26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

The FDA has Proven the Inaccuracy of Non-contact Thermometers and Exergen is Educating Consumers on Taking Temperatures Correctly

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The importance of accurate temperature taking has not changed since the advent of COVID-19 and is essential with the approach of cold and flu season.  For more than 20 years, Exergen Corporation has responded to that need by manufacturing the Exergen TemporalScanner, the only thermometer whose accuracy is backed by 117 peer-reviewed, published clinical studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, the TemporalScanner is the #1 preference of pediatricians, nurses, and parents. It is the only thermometer manufactured in the United States.  

"Our mission is based on the fact that nothing matters more than accuracy in temperature taking, whether in a professional setting or at home," said Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation "We make the only thermometers that are proven to be accurate, but that's not enough. It is our responsibility to educate healthcare professionals and consumers that non-contact infrared thermometers (NCITs) are inaccurate, and on how to correctly take a temperature reading."

Inexpensive non-contact infrared thermometers flooded the market at the start of the pandemic and were proven to be woefully inaccurate. The FDA published a study demonstrating that NCITs fail to reliably detect fevers. The study was undertaken because of the NCITs' high probability for producing false negative readings. It also proved that NCITs fall outside of the accuracy specifications advertised in manufacturers' instructions and labeling for proper usage. It also sought to evaluate their adherence to FDA labeling requirements and in both cases, the non-contact thermometers failed.  

Besides using an accurate thermometer, Exergen wants to educate consumers about how to correctly check for fever, which includes following the body's circadian rhythm by taking temperature twice each day. Research from Exergen indicates that fever screenings in the morning may be misleadingly low based on the body's long recognized circadian rhythms. Based on this data, people should be taking their temperatures both in the morning before leaving home and at the end of the day, around dinnertime, to have an accurate understanding of whether they have a fever. The company has developed a Twice Daily educational campaign, including an informative video, along with other educational materials. They can be found at www.exergen.com

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION
Exergen invented, manufactures, and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than three billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, nurses, and parents. The ExergenTemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed published clinical studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. Exergen has also long been a leader in nursing. For nearly 20 years, it has been part of the nursing profession's educational curriculum. Published textbooks from 2005 to present include Exergen thermometers and have set nurse training standards, relied upon in thousands of nursing programs nationwide. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com.  

