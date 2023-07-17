EXERGEN CORPORATION TO SUPPORT UKRAINIAN HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS WITH THERMOMETER DONATION

Leading Thermometer Manufacturer Offers Free Thermometers to Ukraine Relief Organizations and Efforts

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The war in the Ukraine has resulted in a dire need for medical supplies for hospitals, clinics, and healthcare professionals. The Exergen Corporation, maker of the #1 preferred thermometer by medical professionals, is offering to donate temporal artery thermometers to medical and relief organizations serving Ukrainians in need.

"We believe we have a responsibility to provide medical aid when and where it is most needed, and today that is with the people suffering in Ukraine. We know that taking an accurate temperature can save lives and we welcome the opportunity to donate Exergen TemporalScanners to relief organizations that will put them in the hands of nurses and medical professionals immediately," said Francesco Pompei, PhD., CEO of Exergen.

Exergen, manufacturer of the only thermometer whose accuracy has been proven in more than 100 peer-reviewed, published clinical studies, is prepared to support the critical medical needs of a country in crisis. The company announced that that it will donate Exergen TemporalScanners to organizations whose mandate is to serve the medical relief efforts there.

Organizations interested in receiving thermometer donations can visit: www.exergen.com/ukraine.

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION
Exergen invented, manufactures, and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than three billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, nurses, and parents. The Exergen TemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by clinical studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. Exergen is also a longtime leader in nursing care. For nearly 20 years, it has been part of the nursing profession's educational curriculum. Clinical nursing textbooks from 2005 to present include Exergen thermometers and have set training standards, relied upon in thousands of nursing programs nationwide. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com

