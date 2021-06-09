Exergen Fights High Cost Of Healthcare And Impact Of Hospital Medical Waste On Climate Change With "Green Cash Flow" Trade-Up Program

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One thing has remained constant with U.S. healthcare: it keeps getting more expensive. The American Medical Association reports1 that medical expenditures increased by 4.6% in 2019 to $3.8 trillion. This followed a 4.7% jump in 2018 and 4.6% increase in 2016. At the same time, medical waste is one of the top contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., according to Alan Robin, MD, emeritus professor at Johns Hopkins University, and studies2 show that one staffed hospital bed alone produces more than 30 pounds of waste per day.

These interrelated issues are flash points for consumers, who are concerned with paying more for less healthcare and increasingly outraged about climate change. To enable hospitals to save money and reduce medical waste, Exergen Corporation has announced a "Green Cash Flow" program whereby for every professional grade ear or oral/rectal electronic thermometer that a hospital takes out of service and sends to Exergen, the company will issue a $100 credit when replacing it with an Exergen TAT-5000. This program allows the hospitals to immediately improve cash flow since the Exergen cost is less than one year in operating costs for the other thermometers, as well as immediately reducing waste.

Exergen thermometers come with a Lifetime Warranty and do not require disposable probe covers, saving 100% of operating costs and eliminating 100% of waste.3

Clinical benefits include highest patient, nursing, and biomed satisfaction, use on all ages and in all clinical settings (plus a home model for continuity of care), and more than 80 peer-reviewed published clinical studies supporting Exergen's accuracy.

"We're making an unbeatable offer to hospitals and distributors: send us your environmentally unfriendly ear and electronic thermometers, that come with the burden of high ongoing operating costs, and we'll make it easy to replace them with a thermometer that's superior in every way, and provide cost and waste reductions immediately" said Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation. "The Exergen TemporalScanner eliminates the vast medical waste produced by other thermometers, provides significant cost savings to hospitals, and is backed by more than 80 peer-reviewed published studies proving its accuracy. There's simply no reason to use the older technology thermometers with their high waste and high costs."

Exergen, whose professional TAT-5000 model is used to take approximately 50% of all temperatures in U.S. hospitals, estimates that since 2014, the other 50% of U.S. temperatures taken have generated approximately 90,000 tons of environmental waste from thermometry, and a wasted cost of $1 billion.

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION

Exergen manufactures and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than two billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, nurses, and mothers. The Exergen TemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by more than 80 peer-reviewed published studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com .

1 Rama. National Health Expenditures, 2019: Steady Spending Growth Despite Increases in Personal Health Care Expenditures in Advance of the Pandemic. May 2021. https://www.ama-assn.org/system/files/2021-05/prp-annual-spending-2019.pdf 2 Namburar et al. U.S. health care sector combatting one crisis, but contributing to another: climate change. 23 April 2021. https://www.baltimoresun.com/opinion/op-ed/bs-ed-op-0425-health-care-climate-impact-20210423-horximramvelfdc64zde545fji-story.html 3 Resposable probe covers are available from Exergen – can be reused on the same patient or for single patient use settings. Historically, average hospital use of Exergen probe covers is less than 5% of temperatures taken. In settings where there is one TAT-5000 per bed, no covers are needed, and the entire thermometer can be disinfected on discharge of the patient.

SOURCE Exergen