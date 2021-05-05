Exergen: New Study Shows Pro Athletes In Closed Campus "Bubble" Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 But Were Asymptomatic Did Not Transmit The Virus

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study1 published by JAMA Network proves that individuals, in this case, young, healthy, male basketball players, who tested positive for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic, did not spread the virus despite being in a closed, isolation "bubble" over a period of months.

Over approximately four months, nearly 4,000 basketball players, staff, and vendors interacted in indoor, unmasked, close contact activities that involved direct exposure between persistent positive cases and noninfected individuals. All the people in the closed environment participated in a regular, supervised testing program. The study concluded that recovered individuals who continued to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 following discontinuation of isolation were not infectious to others.

"This real-world experiment gives us even more important evidence into how the disease is transmitted," said Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation. "The idea of transmission without symptoms is largely a fallacy and the only effective way to screen for fever, the number one COVID-19 symptom, is with an accurate thermometer. Unfortunately, the widespread use of non-contact thermometers has been highly misleading and provides a false sense of security to everyone. It has likely contributed to the rapid spread of the virus despite all the precautions people have taken."

A mounting body of scientific evidence shows that COVID-19 is not transmitted by individuals who do not have symptoms. Here are the studies:

