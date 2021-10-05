Exergen TemporalScanner, Now Backed By More Than 100 Clinical Studies, Sets Milestone For Proven Accuracy

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Exergen Corporation introduced its TemporalScanner more than 20 years ago, the thermometer has received unmatched support from the medical community for its accuracy, non-invasiveness, convenience, and reliability. Exergen, a U.S. company founded in 1980, manufactures and markets a professional version for hospitals and clinics and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide, all manufactured in its two plants in the Boston area. Half of all temperatures taken in the U.S. are with Exergen TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics around the world, as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, nurses, and mothers.

The Exergen TemporalScanner has always set the gold standard for accuracy and effectiveness in detecting fever, the leading symptom of viruses, including the flu and Covid. The worldwide scientific community has long recognized this and endorsed the thermometer accordingly. Over the decades, studies conducted in leading children's hospitals, major universities around the world, and broad-reaching clinical trials have unilaterally attested to the product's accuracy, non-invasiveness, and effectiveness. This research has taken place in a wide range of clinical settings, from preemies to geriatrics. Exergen's long-proven accuracy stands in stark contrast to the non-contact thermometers used widely in Covid-related fever screenings. Non-contact devices have been proven to be highly inaccurate.

"From day one 20 years ago, we have been committed to, and have succeeded in, making a non-invasive thermometer that is as accurate as the most invasive thermometers used in hospitals for their critical care patients. Further, we have been committed to and have succeeded in making that same non-invasive thermometer to be used on patients of all ages and in all healthcare settings. Further, we have been committed to, and have succeeded in, making an accurate TemporalScanner for home use that works exactly the same way as the hospital model," said Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation. "Over those 20 years, the TemporalScanner has received a groundswell of more than 100 peer-reviewed, published clinical studies that affirm what all of healthcare needed: a thermometer with speed, accuracy, and non-invasiveness. We are grateful to the many scientists and clinicians who conducted these studies on our product."

