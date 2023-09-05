Exergy and Acuity Enter into a Strategic Partnership in the New-England Life-Sciences Market

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of September 1st, 2023, Exergy Heat Transfer Solutions is proud to announce that Acuity Process Solutions is now the exclusive distributor for Exergy Heat Exchangers and Purex Point-of-Use coolers in the New England Life-Sciences market! As a trusted partner, Exergy is excited to collaborate with Acuity to produce innovative solutions that enhance safety and enable their clients to achieve greater operational efficiency and success.

Our mutual commitment to excellence is at the core of this partnership, which brings together Acuity's pharmaceutical and biomanufacturing expertise with Exergy's cutting-edge heat-transfer technologies. By working with Exergy and Acuity, end users benefit by having a comprehensive team of heat-transfer specialists both at the factory and in the field. Through collaboration, we provide expert support from sizing and specification all the way to onsite qualification and maintenance.

Our partnership also extends to the design of control and automation systems, which can deliver significant energy savings and process efficiencies when implemented effectively. With our combined experience and resources, end users can rest assured their systems will meet the latest standards and are tailored to their specific needs.

About Exergy

At Exergy, we use our proven engineering expertise and manufacturing techniques to provide the most efficient and compact heat exchangers in the world. Our unique heat transfer solutions provide optimal performance while ensuring that our valued customers see a return on their investment resulting in less waste, reduced energy and labor while minimizing risk compared to other solutions on the market.

We offer customized Shell & Tube, Tube-in-Tube heat exchangers, and Point-of-Use WFI/PW dispensing systems designed to support savings and compliance related to capital expenditure, operational expenditure, and risk reduction related to system safety, sterility, and integrity. Our Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) approach focuses on optimizing your company's efficiencies in support of our valued customers competitiveness and ultimately profitability. To learn more about Exergy, please visit: https://www.exergyllc.com/.

About Acuity

Acuity Process Solutions is a highly experienced, New England-based equipment and solutions provider catering to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and other life sciences industries. Their core offering includes heat-transfer solutions, weighing systems, single-use assemblies, tubing management, carts/totes, process hoses, tubing/fittings, space-saving storage products, and various solutions to enhance safety, ergonomics and operator comfort. Whether in a process development lab or a cGMP manufacturing suite, Acuity has products and experience to help streamline your process. Their approach is consultative, and their team works in partnership with clients to provide creative working solutions. The process revolves around clarifying core issues, seeing the big picture, and working together to find simplified solutions. To learn more about Acuity Process Solutions and how they can assist in enhancing your process, please visit: https://acuityprocess.com/.

Contact Details:

To learn more about our partnership or Exergy products and services, please contact the representatives below:

Staci Shannon

Marketing Communication Manager

Exergy Heat Transfer Solutions

t: (516) 832.9300

e: [email protected]

w: https://www.exergyllc.com/

Kevin Jean

BioProcess Sales

Acuity Process Solutions

t: (508) 809.5099

e: [email protected]

w: https://acuityprocess.com/

SOURCE Acuity Process Solutions