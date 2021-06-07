Exero Medical announces its first in human data selected for presentation at "The Next Big Thing" session at SAGES 2021 annual meeting

OR YEHUDA, Israel, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exero Medical, developer of a wireless sensor for early detection of anastomotic leaks following GI surgery, today announced that an abstract describing its first in human data was selected for presentation at the 'The Next Big Thing' session of the SAGES 2021 annual meeting. The meeting will be held August 31 – September 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV.

The data collected using Exero's sensors is the first ever to demonstrate real-time tracking of colonic tissue health during a surgical procedure. The research was Exero's first step towards implementation of its wireless post-op monitoring technology designed to provide early detection of dire complications such as anastomotic leaks and enable early intervention, saving lives and reducing healthcare cost. The research was performed in collaboration with Charles Knowles (Professor of Surgery) and Gareth Sanger (Professor of Neuropharmacology) at Queen Mary University of London. The clinical study presented was led by Prof. Nir Wasserberg, Director of Colorectal Division at Rabin Medical Center and Chair of the Israel Colorectal Society.

About Exero Medical

Founded in 2018 by MEDX Xelerator, an Israeli Innovation Authority incubator, and Clalit HMO, the largest HMO in Israel, Exero's Medical goal is to save lives through early detection of anastomotic leaks following gastrointestinal (GI) surgeries, addressing a $2 billion market with its sensor technology. The company has created a patent-pending implantable biodegradable wireless sensor designed to continuously monitor the GI tract near the surgical site, alerting physicians to potential anastomotic leakage post-operation and also enabling early patient discharge by identifying proper tissue healing. Exero Medical is backed by seed investment from the MEDX Xelerator, Boston Scientific, MEDX Ventures and Intellectual Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.exeromedical.com/.

About MEDX Xelerator

MEDX Xelerator is a leading MedTech incubator operating under the auspices of the Israel Innovation Authority, the incubator partners include Boston Scientific, MEDX Ventures and the Sheba Medical Center. It leverages the healthcare expertise and industry experience of its team with the industry leading insights of its partners to nurture its portfolio companies into successful medical ventures for the benefit of patients and health care professionals.

For more information contact [email protected] or visit https://www.medxelerator.com/.

