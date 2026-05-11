Exero Medical Announces Pivotal Study Results Demonstrating Early Detection of Colorectal Surgery Complications Using the xBar Monitoring System

Post-surgical tissue monitoring technology identified anastomotic leaks over three days earlier than standard clinical practice, with 100% sensitivity and 88% specificity

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exero Medical, a medical technology company developing monitoring solutions for post-operative care, today reported positive results from its pivotal clinical study of the company's FDA breakthrough-designated xBar monitoring system. Presented at the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS) Annual Scientific Meeting 2026, the study showed that xBar accurately detected post-operative anastomotic leaks in colorectal resection surgery patients earlier than current standard clinical identification, opening an earlier window for life-saving intervention.

In the 222-patient multicenter pivotal study, the xBar system achieved 100% sensitivity and 88% specificity in detecting anastomotic leaks by post-operative day (POD) 3, on average identifying leaks more than three days earlier than standard clinical practice. The results highlight the potential of continuous, real-time monitoring to support earlier decision making in post-operative care, which can reduce hospitalizations, avoid unnecessary interventions, and improve patient outcomes.

"Exero Medical's mission is to redefine post-operative care," said Dr. Erez Shor, Co-founder and CEO of Exero Medical. "By providing a new source of data on the tissue healing process directly from the surgical site, xBar gives clinicians continuous insight into their patients' recovery, with potential to identify early signs of dangerous complications, as well as prevent unnecessary interventions in patients who are recovering well."

Anastomotic leaks remain one of the most serious complications following colorectal surgery, often leading to extended hospitalization, reoperations, and increased mortality. Current detection methods rely on clinical signs or imaging after complications have already manifested, which can delay diagnosis until a patient's condition has critically deteriorated.

"In colorectal surgery, the difference between identifying a potential leak on day three versus day six can be the difference between a manageable complication and a fatal one," said Dr. Mehraneh Dorna Jafari, Associate Professor of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine and the study's principal investigator. "Our study results find that xBar can give surgeons that earlier window, with the potential to fundamentally change how we approach post-operative care."

The xBar system uses sensors embedded within a standard surgical drain to capture previously unavailable electrophysiological data, which is analyzed by proprietary algorithms to track tissue recovery and identify early signs of complications. The system fits into existing clinical workflows without altering standard surgical protocols.

Exero has submitted the study results to the FDA as part of its De Novo application for commercial clearance of the xBar system, with U.S. market entry targeted for 2027. Additional research is currently underway to expand the potential use and form factor of xBar into other populations and indications within the gastrointestinal tract.

About Exero Medical

Exero Medical's mission is to empower healthcare providers with high-quality, actionable post-operative tissue healing data that can save lives, improve prognosis, and reduce cost of care. The company's flagship product, the xBar system, has been granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. Founded in 2018 through the MEDX Xelerator venture studio (now Edge Labs), the company is backed by the Israeli Innovation Authority and leading investors such as Edge Medical Ventures, Tech Council Ventures, Longevity Venture Partners, Consensus Business Group (CBG), Unorthodox Ventures, and Clalit Health Services – Israel's largest HMO. Exero operates within the Edge Medical Ventures transatlantic infrastructure, with headquarters in Jersey City, New Jersey and Or Yehuda, Israel.

The xBar system is not yet approved for sale in the United States and is currently limited to investigational use.

For more information, visit https://exeromedical.com.

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SOURCE Exero Medical