Exeter Finance Selects Socure to Power its Identity Verification Services for Onboarding New Customers

Socure

25 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure, the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanction screening, and fraud prevention, today announced that Exeter Finance LLC, a leading indirect auto finance company, has chosen the Socure ID+ platform for onboarding its new customers.

In a strategic move to stay at the forefront of industry innovation, Exeter recognizes the pivotal role that accurate identity verification plays in reducing risk, supporting strong portfolio performance and ensuring an excellent customer experience for authentic identities.

"We're thrilled about the opportunity to make our customer onboarding process even more robust as we embark on this new partnership with Socure," said Exeter's Executive Vice President of Originations, Tony Kutiper. "It's imperative now more than ever to continue to enhance our verification safeguards and increase our vigilance wherever we can as the abilities of AI continue to expand."

Socure's ID+ platform leads the market standard for its accuracy in identity verification and proofing, KYC, fraud risk prediction, document verification, and bank account ownership validation. Delivered through a single API, the platform helps the largest financial institutions and over 400 fintechs orchestrate the entire user lifecycle, starting at onboarding and beyond. Socure's proprietary identity graph includes more than two billion known good and bad identities. Socure's identity graph, in combination with advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence, are responsible for automatically verifying users, as well as the association, velocity and risk of relevant attributes including devices, emails, addresses, IDs, documents, and more.

About Exeter Finance 

Exeter Finance LLC is an indirect auto finance company headquartered in Irving, Texas. Founded in 2006, the company underwrites, purchases, services, and securitizes retail installment contracts from U.S. automobile dealers. Exeter works with over 13,000 dealers and over 500,000 customers nationwide, providing indirect financing for new and used vehicles. The company has a serviced portfolio of over $9.4 billion. For more information, visit www.exeterfinance.com.

About Socure

Socure is the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Its AI and predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online and offline data intelligence to verify identities in real-time. Socure is the only vertically integrated identity verification and fraud prevention platform with both IAL-2 and FedRAMP Moderate certifications, delivering advanced levels of assurance and the highest standards for security and compliance. The company has more than 1,900 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the five top banks, the top credit bureau and more than 400 fintechs. Organizations including Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, and the State of California trust Socure for accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud prevention. Learn more at socure.com.

