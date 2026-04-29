Exeter Street Capital Partners Announces Persona Triangle Has Acquired Sheer Service and EVO Door & Window Service

Add-On Acquisitions Further Accelerate Persona Triangle's Growth in Facility Services Platform to Operate as Persona Services Group Going Forward

BALTIMORE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exeter Street Capital Partners ("Exeter"), the private equity affiliate of Patriot Capital Group, today announced that its portfolio company Exeter Image Holdings, LLC ("Persona Triangle") has acquired Sheer Service, LLC ("Sheer") and certain assets of EVO Door & Window LLC ("EVO").

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sheer and EVO have rapidly emerged as leading national providers of break-fix, handyman, programmatic facilities' maintenance, specialized door and window services, large scale special projects, and national rollouts for some of the largest brands in the United States. Serving industries such as food & beverage, hospitality, retail, convenience, storage, healthcare, and education, Sheer & EVO deliver tailored solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients on a national scale.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sheer and EVO into our family of premier service providers," said Arron Yount, CEO of Persona Triangle. "Sheer and EVO bring a world class complement of specialized facility services to Persona Triangle, which will greatly enhance our ability to serve our core customers' broader facility services requirements in addition to commercial signage and lighting. We welcome the talented and passionate members of the Sheer and EVO teams as partners, who are excited to share their culture of superior customer service with our existing customers."

Together with Persona Triangle, one of the largest commercial signage providers in the United States, Sheer, EVO, and Persona Triangle will offer customers tremendous one-stop facility services capabilities covering a wide range of facility requirements. While Sheer and EVO will continue to serve their respective customers and markets directly under their existing brands, the combined company will leverage the size and scale of Persona Triangle to accelerate its growth.

Sheer and EVO sellers Nathan Rich and Michael Eisert will remain highly involved in the operations post-close. Nathan Rich will join Persona Triangle's board of directors, while Michael Eisert will assume the title of Executive Vice President, Facility Services, responsible for all facility services operations within Persona Triangle.

"We are incredibly excited to unlock this next chapter for the great companies we have built, and for all of our valuable team members," said Nathan Rich, CEO & Founder of Rich Global, a real estate and investment firm, and majority shareholder of Sheer and EVO. "Our combined company now has the capability to deliver an unmatched complement of facility services, lighting, and commercial signage solutions to the world class brands that all of our companies already serve."

Persona Triangle is the combination of Triangle Sign & Service (Baltimore, MD), Persona Signs (Watertown, SD), Advanced Facility Solutions (Saddlebrook, NJ), Sheer Service (Brick, NJ), and EVO Door & Window Service (West Palm Beach, FL). The combined company will operate as 'Persona Services Group' going forward.

Truist Bank provided senior debt financing for the deal. IBC Funds provided both equity and subordinated debt to support the transaction. Harbert Credit Solutions, NewSpring Mezzanine, Northcreek Mezzanine, and members of Persona Triangle's leadership team continue to be investment partners with Exeter in Persona Triangle. McGuireWoods acted as Buyer's counsel. Three Sixty Seven Advisors was buyside advisor to Exeter.

About Persona Triangle

Persona Triangle is a leading national provider of commercial signage, lighting, and specialized facility service solutions. Its turnkey solutions include inhouse design and engineering, site- and permit-planning, start-to-finish project management, state-of-the-art production facilities, and complementary property improvement capabilities which enable Persona Triangle to support a diverse, blue-chip customer base representing some of the largest globally recognized brands. The Company serves over 200 marquis brands at more than 8,000 locations across North America annually.

Persona Triangle is headquartered in Watertown, SD with locations in Baltimore, MD, Saddlebrook and Brick, NJ, as well as Palm Beach, FL, and employs over 600 people. Its signage capabilities include specialized, architecturally unique, and premium signage for many of North America's most iconic commercial and retail companies, while also leveraging its dominant market share in hospitality and QSR to lead the nation in large format, programmatic signage for the largest brands and franchise operators in the world.

With its strong foundation in commercial signage and project management, the company's fastest growing capabilities are facility services, which include break-fix, handyman, programmatic facilities maintenance, specialized door and window services, large scale special projects, national rollouts, and property-improvement-plans (PIPs). The company is aggressively growing these crossover capabilities both organically and through acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.personatriangle.com.

About Exeter Street Capital Partners

Exeter Street Capital Partners is the independent sponsor strategy of Patriot Capital. We invest in promising small cap companies within the industrial growth and business services sectors, then pursue buy-and-build strategies that can scale up market leaders: national, regional, or sector; and we have a demonstrated track record of success doing so. We target raising and deploying up to $100M of capital over time in each platform.

We form close partnerships with the existing management of growing businesses where our capital, operating resources, financial expertise, strategic insights and professional network can accelerate growth, top-grade leadership, increase scale, and build long term value. We take a long term, partnership approach to investing, and are under no pre-determined timeline to exit or monetize our investments. Exeter has raised and deployed over $1 billion of debt and equity across 11 investments since 2014, and over $475 million since 2021.

For more information, please visit www.exeterstreetcapital.com .

SOURCE Exeter Street Capital Partners