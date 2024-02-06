ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eXeX™, a leader in artificial intelligence and mixed reality enhanced surgical performance, along with renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Masson, has achieved a world-first by bringing the Apple Vision Pro into the operating room as a logistics and organizational tool, enhancing the organization and workflow of several spine reconstruction surgeries.

These groundbreaking surgeries mark a significant milestone for eXeX in the adaptation and application of their software platform and demonstrate the versatility of the software for the expanding market of mixed reality devices.

eXeX and Neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Masson Achieve World First Using Apple Vision Pro. Post this

eXeX's software with the Apple Vision Pro offers the nurses and technicians both holographic and touch-free access to the surgical setup and the procedural guides from within the sterile field of the operating room, an ability previously impossible. These capabilities superpower the surgical team by improving their understanding of the tools, equipment, supply map, and the sequence of use within each unique surgery. The platform has shown to significantly increase efficiency of surgical delivery, and with predictable equipment and workflow accuracy, indirectly improving patient outcomes.

Utilizing eXeX's software, Dr. Masson successfully performed a series of minimally invasive spine surgeries with the eXeX application running seamlessly on the Apple Vision Pro, demonstrating that the Apple device can function well, by giving the surgical team a digital twin of the organization, setup, and workflow of the surgery. The integration of the eXeX software with the Apple Vision Pro showcases a remarkable adaptation of the eXeX platform, while enhancing the team's flow in managing the complex symphony of resource organization and timing.

"We are in a new era of surgery, and for the first time, our surgical teams have the brilliance of visual holographic guidance and maps, improving visuospatial and temporal orientation for each surgical team and for each surgery in all specialties", said Robert Masson, MD, moments after completing the fifth surgery of the day with his team. "The eXeX platform, enhanced by artificial intelligence, is designed not as a medical device but as an organizational and logistics tool. It aims to streamline the management of tens of thousands of items, including equipment, tools, technologies, consumables, implants, and surgical products. As the surgeon, it is invisible to me, except for the extreme calm, quiet and surreal effortlessness of the predictable, undistracted workflow of my team", said Masson.

Dr. Masson has over 36 years of experience in neurosurgery and sports spine medicine, having been a pioneer in the testing of new surgical products, techniques, enabling technologies, and minimally invasive spine surgery procedures. He has completed over 13,000 surgeries and has trained over 1,500 surgeons in his storied career. He now leads eXeX in the drive to bring a technological overhaul to surgical workflow in operating rooms across the globe.

While eXeX does not currently intend to commercialize its product on the Apple Vision Pro, these series of successful surgeries serve as a testament to the adaptability and versatility of the eXeX platform. The swift and seamless integration of the application with Apple's new spatial computing headset exemplifies eXeX's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. eXeX does not intend to use the technology as a medical device.

About eXeX

eXeX was founded in 2022, and is dedicated to optimizing surgery delivery, making it safer, more efficient, and more accurate. It is committed to building the Surgical Metaverse. Its current technology platform has been utilized so far in over 1000 surgeries in 10 alpha test sites across both the US and UK.

For more information about eXeX and its innovations, please contact:

Douglas Sonders

[email protected]

SOURCE eXeX