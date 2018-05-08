EXFO: Inaugural Innovation Summit

The three-day summit, which will welcome speakers from NASA, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Amazon, is intended to contribute to the future of communications technology and promote EXFO's leadership with customers at the cutting edge like Apple, Google, and Amazon. Over 95% of the world's major telecom operators (e.g., Verizon, British Telecom, Bell, Orange) use EXFO test instruments and software to manage and monitor their communications networks. As an innovation pioneer, EXFO constantly breaks new ground through major acquisitions, recruitment and training of exceptionally skilled people, extensive R&D investments, and original events like the Innovation Summit, where this year's theme is artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"I welcome the launch of this first Innovation Summit. The competitiveness of Québec and its businesses depends on our ability to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the digital economy, particularly those offered by information and communications technologies as well as digital technologies and data. EXFO, a leader in innovation, demonstrates Québec's expertise in these fields, helping to make Québec a most innovative and competitive digital society," said Dominique Anglade, Deputy Premier, Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation and Minister responsible for the Digital Strategy.

"The Innovation Summit initiative is a natural fit for our organization," said Philippe Morin, EXFO's CEO. "When EXFO was founded over 30 years ago, we already had a bold vision: we were convinced that optical fiber was the future of global communications networks. Since then, we've constantly reinvented our way of doing things and helped shape industry standards. Today, we're drawing on our tradition of excellence in innovation to lay the groundwork for the deployment of 5G."

EXFO develops smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for the world's leading communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and webscale companies. Since 1985, we've worked side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center, boardroom, and beyond to pioneer essential technology and methods for each phase of the network lifecycle. Our portfolio of test orchestration and real-time 3D analytics solutions turn complex into simple and deliver business-critical insights from the network, service, and subscriber dimensions. EXFO is based in Quebec City and has over 2,000 employees in more than 25 countries.

