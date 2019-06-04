EXFO launches new category of fiber testing solutions

QUEBEC CITY, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, launched Optical Xplorer™, the first optical fiber multimeter (OFM). Optical Xplorer makes fiber testing simple for all frontline technicians, beginner or expert—radically speeding up the process while empowering them to do more on-site. The device verifies optical links in seconds, and if faults are suspected, it finds and identifies them automatically. EXFO unveiled this new product category simultaneously at ANGA COM, Europe's leading broadband exhibition; and at Fiber Connect, North America's premier event for fiber broadband professionals.

A revolutionary approach to frontline fiber testing

Optical Xplorer is more than an improvement on existing test tools—it takes a completely new approach to fiber installation, turn-up and repair. This highly-intuitive job helper boosts frontline technician efficiency; ensures better network quality; and minimizes delays and costs associated with escalating problems to expert technicians.

"Powered by multiple patent-pending technologies, Optical Xplorer marks a turning point in the world of fiber testing," said Stephen Bull, EXFO's Vice-President, Research and Development. "And it's the kind of innovation that only EXFO, backed by unmatched fiber optic testing expertise, could invent, define and deliver."

The urgent need to transform fiber deployment testing procedures

Telecom operators are under significant pressure to deploy more high-quality fiber optic networks faster and at a lower cost to meet skyrocketing demand for bandwidth and prepare for next-generation technologies like 5G. The complexity of testing methods of procedure (MOPs), the necessity to outsource and the shortage in skilled frontline technicians make it difficult for both operators and contractors to attain a good return on investment (ROI) while ensuring networks are deployed right the first time.

"Too often, frontline technicians are equipped with test tools that are a compromise between cost, complexity and functionality," said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO's Vice-President, Test and Measurement. "With our customers' challenges in mind, we developed a revolutionary new fiber testing solution that's easy to use—tailor-made for frontline field technicians, no matter their level of expertise. Optical Xplorer will help operators and contractors accelerate ROI, improve first-time-right metrics and increase customer satisfaction by equipping their technicians with a purpose-built tool and leaner methods of procedure."

Optical Xplorer delivers three key technological innovations:

Reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) through lifetime calibration and field replaceable connectors. Hidden costs throughout a product's life make up a massive, yet sometimes overlooked, part of TCO. Optical Xplorer's lifetime calibration and patented Click-Out™ optical connector cut costly downtime and logistics associated with factory-based updates, maintenance and repairs.

Hidden costs throughout a product's life make up a massive, yet sometimes overlooked, part of TCO. Optical Xplorer's lifetime calibration and patented Click-Out™ optical connector cut costly downtime and logistics associated with factory-based updates, maintenance and repairs. Saves time by exploring only faulty links. The Fault Xplorer™ feature self-launches during the optical link verification process, automatically exploring only those links suspected as faulty, eliminating doubts while saving testing time.

The Fault Xplorer™ feature self-launches during the optical link verification process, automatically exploring only those links suspected as faulty, eliminating doubts while saving testing time. Validates link quality in seconds, assigning a 1- to 5-star rating. With the built-in EXFO Advisor™ feature, technicians get the benefit of EXFO's 30+ years of fiber expertise and sophisticated algorithms at the push of a button, assigning ratings to links based on industry best practices.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

