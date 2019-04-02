EXFO reports second quarter results for fiscal 2019

Sales increased 14.2% to US$73.9 million , high end of guidance range

Bookings improved 16.0% to US$76.1 million , book-to-bill ratio of 1.03

IFRS net earnings reached US$5.2 million , US$0.09 per share

Adjusted EBITDA totaled US$8.8 million , 11.9% of sales

Cash flows from operations surged to US$18.7 million

QUEBEC CITY, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, reported today financial results for the second quarter ended February 28, 2019.

IFRS sales increased 14.2% to US$73.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from US$64.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Second-quarter sales for 2019 included a US$7.5 million revenue contribution from Astellia, which was reduced by US$0.6 million to account for acquisition-related fair value adjustment of deferred revenue. In comparison, Astellia had generated US$1.8 million in revenue for one month in the second quarter 2018.

Bookings, which included a US$10.3 million contribution from Astellia, improved 16.0% year-over-year to US$76.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from US$65.6 million in the same period of 2018. In comparison, Astellia had delivered US$2.5 million in bookings for one month in the second quarter 2018. EXFO's book-to-bill ratio was 1.03 in the second quarter of 2019.

Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* amounted to 60.7% of sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to 60.9% in the second quarter of 2018.

IFRS net earnings in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 totaled US$5.2 million, or US$0.09 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to the parent interest1 of US$4.7 million, or US$0.08 per share, in the second quarter of 2018. IFRS net earnings in the second quarter of 2019 included net expenses totaling US$3.9 million: US$1.9 million in after-tax amortization of intangible assets, US$0.5 million in stock-based compensation costs, US$0.5 million in after-tax restructuring charges, US$0.6 million for acquisition-related fair value adjustment of deferred revenue, and a foreign exchange loss of US$0.4 million.

These net expenses were offset by the sale of a building under EXFO's restructuring plan that generated a gain of US$1.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The company also benefited from a deferred income tax recovery of US$2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA* totaled US$8.8 million, or 11.9% of sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to US$2.5 million, or 3.9% of sales, in the second quarter of 2018.

"EXFO delivered outstanding second quarter results with strong revenue and bookings growth, profitability and cash flow generation—all encouraging signs for our T&M and SASS product families and the leverage in our operating model," said EXFO's CEO Philippe Morin. "Our unique value propositions resonated very well with industry executives at Mobile World Congress and Optical Fiber Conference, as our solutions enable fiber buildouts deep into the network edge, 5G wireless deployments and network virtualization. Clearly, EXFO is on track with its profitable growth strategy amid a rapidly transforming industry."

Selected Financial Information (In thousands of US dollars)

Q2 2019

Q2 2018



H1 2019



H1 2018























Test and Measurement sales $ 50,407

$ 49,884

$ 100,171

$ 100,070 Service Assurance, Systems and Services sales

23,701



14,457



43,117



27,425 Foreign exchange gains (losses) on forward exchange contracts

(181)



381



(160)



618 Total sales $ 73,927

$ 64,722

$ 143,128

$ 128,113























Test and Measurement bookings $ 45,320

$ 47,386

$ 109,316

$ 100,240 Service Assurance, Systems and Services bookings

30,953



17,819



48,174



30,607 Foreign exchange gains (losses) on forward exchange contracts

(181)



381



(160)



618 Total bookings $ 76,092

$ 65,586

$ 157,330

$ 131,465 Book-to-bill ratio (bookings/sales)

1.03



1.01



1.10



1.03 Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* $ 44,865

$ 39,396

$ 85,169

$ 79,498



60.7%



60.9%



59.5%



62.1%























Other selected information:





















IFRS net earnings (loss) attributable to the parent interest $ 5,193

$ (4,660)

$ (2,274)

$ (1,981) Amortization of intangible assets $ 2,130

$ 3,056

$ 5,070

$ 4,175 Stock-based compensation costs $ 461

$ 438

$ 879

$ 840 Restructuring charges $ 577

$ -

$ 3,318

$ - Change in fair value of cash contingent consideration $ -

$ (561)

$ -

$ (716) Acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value adjustment $ 571

$ 309

$ 1,435

$ 309 Income tax expense for US tax reform $ -

$ 1,528

$ -

$ 1,528 Gain on disposal of capital assets $ (1,732)

$ -

$ (1,732)

$ - Deferred income tax recovery $ (2,383)

$ -

$ (2,383)

$ - Net income tax effect of the above items $ (348)

$ (394)

$ (771)

$ (566) Foreign exchange (gain) loss $ 416

$ (8)

$ 201

$ (1,226) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 8,784

$ 2,492

$ 11,512

$ 8,551

Operating Expenses

Selling and administrative expenses reached US$25.5 million, or 34.4% of sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to US$24.9 million, or 38.5% of sales, in the same period last year.

Net R&D expenses attained US$12.2 million, or 16.5% of sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to US$13.1 million, or 20.2% of sales, in the second quarter of 2018.

Second-Quarter Highlights

Growth. Sales increased 14.2% year-over-year mainly due to a full-quarter contribution from the Astellia acquisition, compared to one month for the same period in 2018, and revenue recognition of a US$4.9 million order for EXFO's real-time network topology software. Test and measurement sales accounted for 68% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2019, while SASS sales totaled 32%. Revenue breakdown among the three main selling regions amounted to 50% in the Americas, 34% in Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and 16% in Asia-Pacific . EXFO's top customer accounted for 14.9% of sales, while the top three represented 24.7%.

Profitability . IFRS net earnings totaled US$5.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, while adjusted EBITDA amounted to US$8.8 million , or 11.9% of sales. The company also generated US$18.7 million in cash flows from operations in the second quarter.

Innovation. EXFO showcased its new product introductions at Mobile World Congress (MWC) and Optical Fiber Conference (OFC), high-profile tradeshows held during and after the quarter-end. At MWC, EXFO provided an overview of its highly differentiated service assurance and analytics platform, including automated assurance, diagnostics and troubleshooting of 5G networks. At OFC, EXFO demonstrated the breadth and depth of its market-leading optical test offering, including its recently released Open Transceiver System for 400G testing, to allow for successful, high-speed network transformations. The company also presented its latest field test automation, cloud reporting and remote testing capabilities. On the recognition front, EXFO received Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award for Global Data Analytics Solutions. This fifth award for EXFO's Service Assurance, Systems and Services (SASS) portfolio during the past year recognizes the company's ability to optimize subscriber experience and maximize benefits for communications service providers at every level of these organizations, from engineering to customer care.

1 Represents net loss excluding share of the net loss attributable to Astellia's minority shareholders.

Business Outlook

EXFO forecasts IFRS sales between US$70.0 million and US$75.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. IFRS net loss is expected to range between US$0.04 and US$0.00 per share in the third quarter of 2019. IFRS net loss includes US$0.05 per share in after-tax amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation costs.

This guidance, which is a forward-looking statement, was established by management based on existing backlog as of the date of this news release, seasonality, expected bookings for the remaining of the quarter, as well as exchange rates as of the day of this news release.

*Non-IFRS Measures

EXFO provides non-IFRS measures (gross margin before depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA) as supplemental information regarding its operational performance. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization represents sales, less cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represent net earnings (loss) attributable to the parent interest before interest and other income/expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation costs, restructuring charges, change in fair value of cash contingent consideration, acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value adjustment, and foreign exchange gain or loss.

These non-IFRS measures eliminate the effect on IFRS results of non-cash and/or non-operating statement of earnings elements, as well as elements subject to significant volatility such as foreign exchange gain or loss. EXFO uses these measures for evaluating historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These non-IFRS measures are also the financial measures used by financial analysts to evaluate and compare EXFO's performance against competitors and industry players in the company's sector.

Finally, these measures help EXFO plan and forecast future periods as well as make operational and strategic decisions. EXFO believes that providing this information, in addition to the IFRS measures, allows investors to see the company's results through the eyes of management, and to better understand historical and future financial performance. More importantly, it enables the comparison of EXFO's performance on a relatively similar basis against other public and private companies in the industry worldwide.

The presentation of this additional information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS. Therefore, the information may not necessarily be comparable to that of other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net earnings (loss) attributable to the parent interest, in thousands of US dollars:

Adjusted EBITDA

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

H1 2019

H1 2018















IFRS net earnings (loss) attributable to the parent interest for the period $ 5,193

$ (4,660)

$ (2,274)

$ (1,981)















Add (deduct):





























Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,390

1,263

2,819

2,417 Amortization of intangible assets 2,130

3,056

5,070

4,175 Interest and other (income) expense (1,514)

334

(1,137)

672 Income taxes (440)

2,321

1,201

4,061 Stock-based compensation costs 461

438

879

840 Restructuring charges 577

-

3,318

- Change in fair value of cash contingent consideration -

(561)

-

(716) Acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value adjustment 571

309

1,435

309 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 416

(8)

201

(1,226) Adjusted EBITDA for the period (1) $ 8,784

$ 2,492

$ 11,512

$ 8,551















Adjusted EBITDA in percentage of sales 11.9%

3.9%

8.0%

6.7%



(1) Includes acquisition-related costs of US$1.4 million and US$2.1 million for the three months and six months ended February 28, 2018 (nil in fiscal 2019)

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands of US dollars)





















As at February 28, 2019



As at August 31, 2018













Assets

























Current assets











Cash

$ 24,763

$ 12,758 Short-term investments



2,238



2,282 Accounts receivable











Trade



41,227



47,273 Other



3,490



4,137 Income taxes and tax credits recoverable



5,124



4,790 Inventories



38,598



38,589 Prepaid expenses



5,049



5,291 Other assets



2,583



2,279





123,072



117,399













Tax credits recoverable



46,727



47,677 Property, plant and equipment



42,036



44,310 Intangible assets



24,904



29,866 Goodwill



39,707



39,892 Deferred income tax assets



5,708



4,714 Other assets



828



686



$ 282,982

$ 284,544 Liabilities

























Current liabilities











Bank loan

$ 9,001

$ 10,692 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



47,560



47,898 Provisions



1,314



2,954 Income taxes payable



687



873 Deferred revenue



23,914



16,556 Other liabilities



1,656



3,197 Current portion of long-term debt



2,724



2,921





86,856



85,091













Provisions



2,517



2,347 Deferred revenue



9,345



6,947 Long-term debt



4,578



5,907 Deferred income tax liabilities



4,572



5,910 Other liabilities



327



421





108,195



106,623













Shareholders' equity











Share capital



92,878



91,937 Contributed surplus



18,277



18,428 Retained earnings



112,379



114,906 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(48,747)



(47,350)





174,787



177,921

















$ 282,982

$ 284,544

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings

























(in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)

































Three months ended February 28, 2019



Six months ended February 28, 2019



Three months ended February 28, 2018



Six months ended February 28, 2018

























Sales

$ 73,927

$ 143,128

$ 64,722

$ 128,113

























Cost of sales (1)



29,062



57,959



25,326



48,615 Selling and administrative



25,474



51,849



24,916



48,109 Net research and development



12,216



27,440



13,087



24,339 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



1,390



2,819



1,263



2,417 Amortization of intangible assets



2,130



5,070



3,056



4,175 Change in fair value of cash contingent consideration



‒



‒



(561)



(716) Interest and other (income) expense



(1,514)



(1,137)



334



672 Foreign exchange (gain) loss



416



201



(8)



(1,226) Share in net loss of an associate



‒



‒



2,080



2,080 Gain on the deemed disposal of the investment in an associate



‒



‒



(2,080)



(2,080) Earnings (loss) before income taxes



4,753



(1,073)



(2,691)



1,728

























Income taxes



(440)



1,201



2,321



4,061

























Net earnings (loss) for the period



5,193



(2,274)



(5,012)



(2,333) Net loss for the period attributable to non-controlling interest



‒



‒



(352)



(352)

























Net earnings (loss) for the period attributable to parent interest

$ 5,193

$ (2,274)

$ (4,660)

$ (1,981)

























Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) attributable to parent interest per share

$ 0.09

$ (0.04)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.04)

























Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)



55,343



55,263



54,975



54,890

























Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)



56,160



55,263



54,975



54,890































(1) The cost of sales is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands of US dollars)

























































Three months ended February 28, 2019



Six months ended February 28, 2019



Three months ended February 28, 2018



Six months ended February 28, 2018

























Net earnings (loss) for the period

$ 5,193

$ (2,274)

$ (5,012)

$ (2,333) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes























Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings























Foreign currency translation adjustment



1,807



(1,549)



2,286



(1,844) Unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts



496



(191)



39



(485) Reclassification of realized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts in net earnings



210



301



(225)



(608) Deferred income taxes on gains/losses on forward exchange contracts



(167)



42



48



263 Other comprehensive income (loss)



2,346



(1,397)



2,148



(2,674)

























Comprehensive income (loss) for the period



7,539



(3,671)



(2,864)



(5,007)

























Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to non-controlling interest



‒



‒



(352)



(352)

























Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to parent interest

$ 7,539

$ (3,671)

$ (2,512)

$ (4,655)

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity





(in thousands of US dollars)









Six months ended February 28, 2018





Share capital



Contributed surplus



Retained earnings



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



Non-controlling interest



Total shareholders' equity





































Balance as at September 1, 2017

$ 90,411

$ 18,184

$ 127,160

$ (38,965)

$ ‒

$ 196,790 Reclassification of stock-based compensation costs



1,273



(1,273)



‒



‒



‒



‒ Stock-based compensation costs



‒



856



‒



‒



‒



856 Business combination



‒



‒



‒



‒



(3,662)



(3,662) Acquisition of non-controlling interest



‒



‒



(352)



‒



4,014



3,662 Net loss for the period



‒



‒



(1,981)



‒



(352)



(2,333) Other comprehensive loss



































Foreign currency translation adjustment



‒



‒



‒



(1,844)



‒



(1,844) Changes in unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts, net of deferred income taxes of $263



‒



‒



‒



(830)



‒



(830)





































Comprehensive loss for the period

































(5,007)





































Balance as at February 28, 2018

$ 91,684

$ 17,767

$ 124,827

$ (41,639)

$ ‒

$ 192,639





Six months ended February 28, 2019





Share capital



Contributed surplus



Retained earnings



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



Total shareholders' equity































Balance as at September 1, 2018

$ 91,937

$ 18,428

$ 114,906

$ (47,350)

$ 177,921 Adoption of IFRS 9



‒



‒



(253)



‒



(253) Adjusted balance as at September 1, 2018



91,937



18,428



114,653



(47,350)



177,668 Reclassification of stock-based compensation costs



1,067



(1,067)



‒



‒



‒ Redemption of share capital



(126)



21



‒



‒



(105) Stock-based compensation costs



‒



895



‒



‒



895 Net loss for the period



‒



‒



(2,274)



‒



(2,274) Other comprehensive income (loss)





























Foreign currency translation adjustment



‒



‒



‒



(1,549)



(1,549) Changes in unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts, net of deferred income taxes of $42



‒



‒



‒



152



152































Total comprehensive loss for the period



























(3,671)































Balance as at February 28, 2019

$ 92,878

$ 18,277

$ 112,379

$ (48,747)

$ 174,787