EXFO reports second quarter results for fiscal 2021

Sales reached US$69.3 million

Bookings attained US$79.3 million , up 8.9% year-over-year

IFRS net loss totaled US$2.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to US$3.4 million

QUEBEC CITY, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, reported today financial results for the second quarter ended February 28, 2021.

"EXFO delivered another solid performance in the second quarter of 2021, marked by a robust book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 and healthy cash flows from operations of US$14.7 million," said EXFO's CEO Philippe Morin. "I am particularly pleased with our strong bookings that reflect increased market demand, driven by catch-up spending and early deployments of 5G, cloud-based networks, as communications service providers get a better handle on transforming their networks during the coronavirus pandemic. Recent success in securing multi-year contracts bodes well for the footprint expansion of our Nova Adaptive Service Assurance platform with a growing number of RFPs (requests for proposals) for 5G standalone network monitoring systems expected in 2021 and 2022."

Second Quarter Highlights

Sales. The coronavirus outbreak had forced a one-month shutdown of EXFO's manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China in February 2020 , which negatively impacted second quarter revenues in 2020. With this in mind, sales increased 25.2% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021 with Test and Measurement (T&M) sales growing 36.8% and Service Assurance, Systems and Services (SASS) sales dropping 2.1%. Sales in the Americas and Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA) improved 25.7% and 54.7% year-over-year, respectively, while sales in the Asia-Pacific region fell 18.3%. EXFO's top customer accounted for 6.8% of sales, while the top three represented 14.3%.

The coronavirus outbreak had forced a one-month shutdown of EXFO's manufacturing facility in in , which negatively impacted second quarter revenues in 2020. With this in mind, sales increased 25.2% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021 with Test and Measurement (T&M) sales growing 36.8% and Service Assurance, Systems and Services (SASS) sales dropping 2.1%. Sales in the Americas and , and (EMEA) improved 25.7% and 54.7% year-over-year, respectively, while sales in the region fell 18.3%. EXFO's top customer accounted for 6.8% of sales, while the top three represented 14.3%. Profitability . IFRS net loss totaled US$2.4 million , or - US$0.04 per share, in the second quarter of 2021, while adjusted EBITDA* amounted to US$3.4 million , or 4.9% of sales. The company generated US$14.7 million in cash flows from operations in the second quarter of 2021 and had a net cash position* of US$10.2 million at the end of the quarter.

Selected Financial Information

(In thousands of US dollars)



Q2 2021

Q2 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020















Test and Measurement sales $ 51,277

$ 37,477

$ 101,750

$ 93,424 Service Assurance, Systems and Services sales 17,565

17,935

38,611

35,684 Foreign exchange gains (losses) on forward exchange contracts 412

(99)

405

(244) Total sales $ 69,254

$ 55,313

$ 140,766

$ 128,864















Test and Measurement bookings $ 53,665

$ 52,003

$ 104,913

$ 107,012 Service Assurance, Systems and Services bookings 25,272

20,963

43,074

36,012 Foreign exchange gains (losses) on forward exchange contracts 412

(99)

405

(244) Total bookings $ 79,349

$ 72,867

$ 148,392

$ 142,780 Book-to-bill ratio (bookings/sales) 1.15

1.32

1.05

1.11 Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* $ 38,831

$ 31,517

$ 80,474

$ 74,827

56.1%

57.0%

57.2%

58.1%















Other selected information:













IFRS net earnings (loss) $ (2,439)

$ (9,021)

$ 1,115

$ (9,084) Amortization of intangible assets $ 1,987

$ 1,695

$ 4,536

$ 3,327 Stock-based compensation costs $ 1,017

$ 436

$ 1,585

$ 923 Restructuring charges $ ‒

$ ‒

$ 543

$ ‒ Net income tax effect of the above items $ (298)

$ (254)

$ (828)

$ (503) Foreign exchange loss $ 127

$ 382

$ 373

$ 508 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 3,407

$ (4,916)

$ 13,356

$ 2,628

Quarterly Overview

Sales increased 25.2% to US$69.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 from US$55.3 million in the coronavirus-impacted second quarter of 2020, which had been marked by a one-month shutdown of the company's manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China.

Bookings improved 8.9% to US$79.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 from US$72.9 million in the same period in 2020. The company's book-to-bill ratio was 1.15 in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* amounted to 56.1% of sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 57.0% in the second quarter of 2020.

Selling and administrative expenses totaled US$22.9 million, or 33.1% of sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to US$24.3 million, or 44.0% of sales, in the second quarter of 2020.

Net R&D expenses attained US$13.5 million, or 19.6% of sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to US$12.6 million, or 22.7% of sales, in the same period last year.

IFRS net loss totaled US$2.4 million, or -US$0.04 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to US$9.0 million, or -US$0.16 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. IFRS net loss in the second quarter of 2021 included US$2.0 million in amortization of intangible assets, US$1.0 million in stock-based compensation costs, US$0.1 million in foreign exchange loss, and an income tax effect of the above items of $0.3 million. Net loss also included US$0.3 million for an after-tax wage subsidy granted by the Canadian government to help qualifying companies alleviate the effects of the pandemic, as well as US$0.7 million for the excess of the fair value of net identifiable assets acquired over fair value of the total consideration for inOpticals Inc. (now EXFO Taiwan), net of cash acquired for the acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to US$3.4 million, or 4.9% of sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to -US$4.9 million, or -8.9% of sales, in the second quarter of 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

EXFO will host a conference call today at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) to review second-quarter results for fiscal 2021. To listen to the conference call and participate in the question period via telephone, dial 1-323-289-6576. Please take note the following participant passcode will be required: 8977218. Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde, CEO Philippe Morin and Pierre Plamondon, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Finance, will participate in the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the event until 8 p.m. on April 14, 2021. The replay number is 1-719-457-0820 and the participant passcode is 8977218. The audio Webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on EXFO's website at www.EXFO.com, under the Investors section.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition. Words such as may, expect, believe, plan, anticipate, intend, could, estimate, continue, or similar expressions or the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events and circumstances are considered forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements due to various factors including, but not limited to, macroeconomic uncertainty, namely the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our employees, customers and global operations, including the ability of our suppliers to fulfil raw material requirements and services and our ability to manufacture and deliver our products and services to our customers; the effects of emergency measures related to isolation periods for individuals in affected areas, lockdown restrictions imposed by national governments on businesses in countries where we operate and have employees, and limitations on travel to attract new customers and serve existing ones; deteriorating financial and market conditions as well as a potential recession; trade wars, and our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; capital spending and network deployment levels in the communications industry (including our ability to quickly adapt cost structures to anticipated levels of business and our ability to manage inventory levels with market demand); future economic, competitive, financial and market conditions; consolidation in the global communications test, monitoring and analytics solutions markets and increased competition among vendors; capacity to adapt our future product offering to future technological changes; limited visibility with regard to the timing and nature of customer orders; delay in revenue recognition due to longer sales cycles for complex systems involving customers' acceptance; fluctuating exchange rates; concentration of sales; timely release and market acceptance of our new products and other upcoming products; our ability to successfully expand international operations and to conduct business internationally; and the retention of key technical and management personnel. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Other risk factors that may affect our future performance and operations are detailed in our Annual Report, on Form 20-F, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities commissions. We believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, but we cannot assure you that the expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document. Unless required by law or applicable regulations, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this document.

*Non-IFRS Measures

EXFO provides non-IFRS measures (net cash position, gross margin before depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA) as supplemental information regarding its operational performance. Net cash position represents cash and short-term investments, less bank loan and long-term debt. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization represents sales, less cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represent net earnings (loss) before interest and other income/expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation costs, restructuring charges, and foreign exchange loss.

These non-IFRS measures eliminate the effect on IFRS results of non-cash statement of earnings elements, restructuring charges as well as elements subject to significant volatility such as foreign exchange gain or loss. EXFO uses these measures for evaluating historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These non-IFRS measures are also used by financial analysts to evaluate and compare EXFO's performance against that of competitors and industry players in the company's sector.

Finally, these measures help EXFO plan and forecast future periods as well as make operational and strategic decisions. EXFO believes that providing this information, in addition to the IFRS measures, allows investors to see the company's results through the eyes of management, and to better understand historical and future financial performance. More importantly, it enables the comparison of EXFO's performance on a relatively similar basis against that of other public and private companies in the industry worldwide.

The presentation of this additional information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS. Therefore, the information may not necessarily be comparable to that of other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net earnings (loss), in thousands of US dollars:

Adjusted EBITDA



Q2 2021

Q2 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020















IFRS net earnings (loss) for the period $ (2,439)

$ (9,021)

$ 1,115

$ (9,084)















Add (deduct):





























Depreciation and amortization 4,236

3,973

8,959

7,899 Interest and other (income) expense (137)

285

(2,003)

684 Income taxes 603

(971)

2,784

1,698 Stock-based compensation costs 1,017

436

1,585

923 Restructuring charges –

–

543

– Foreign exchange loss 127

382

373

508 Adjusted EBITDA for the period $ 3,407

$ (4,916)

$ 13,356

$ 2,628















Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales 4.9%

(8.9%)

9.5%

2.0%

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands of US dollars)













As at February 28, 2021

As at August 31, 2020









Assets

















Current assets







Cash

$ 23,868

$ 32,818 Short-term investments

458

919 Accounts receivable







Trade

51,521

56,291 Other

5,168

4,055 Income taxes and tax credits recoverable

5,883

4,203 Inventories

41,835

38,865 Prepaid expenses

5,057

5,631 Other assets

3,595

5,493



137,385

148,275









Tax credits recoverable

48,457

48,812 Property, plant and equipment

39,462

39,722 Right-of-use assets

9,082

10,758 Intangible assets

15,025

17,616 Goodwill

41,453

40,290 Deferred income tax assets

4,110

3,633 Other assets

1,656

1,548



$ 296,630

$ 310,654 Liabilities

















Current liabilities







Bank loan

$ 10,999

$ 32,737 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

45,856

41,348 Provisions

1,280

3,792 Income taxes payable

384

43 Deferred revenue

26,341

25,785 Other liabilities

4,086

4,032 Current portion of lease liabilities

3,167

3,249 Current portion of long-term debt

1,548

2,076



93,661

113,062









Provisions

2,898

2,782 Deferred revenue

9,155

8,858 Lease liabilities

6,213

7,334 Long-term debt

1,532

2,144 Deferred income tax liabilities

2,795

3,760 Other liabilities

149

151



116,403

138,091









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

95,164

94,024 Contributed surplus

20,102

19,680 Retained earnings

103,748

102,633 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(38,787)

(43,774)



180,227

172,563













$ 296,630

$ 310,654

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings

















(in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)





















Three months ended February 28, 2021

Six months ended February 28, 2021

Three months ended February 29, 2020

Six months ended February 29, 2020

















Sales

$ 69,254

$ 140,766

$ 55,313

$ 128,864

















Cost of sales (1)

30,423

60,292

23,796

54,037 Selling and administrative

22,893

44,499

24,303

48,807 Net research and development

13,548

24,747

12,566

24,315 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,472

2,813

1,424

2,867 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

777

1,610

854

1,705 Amortization of intangible assets

1,987

4,536

1,695

3,327 Interest and other (income) expense

(137)

(2,003)

285

684 Foreign exchange loss

127

373

382

508 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(1,836)

3,899

(9,992)

(7,386)

















Income taxes

603

2,784

(971)

1,698

















Net earnings (loss) for the period

$ (2,439)

$ 1,115

$ (9,021)

$ (9,084)

















Basic and diluted net earnings (loss)

per share

$ (0.04)

$ 0.02

$ (0.16)

$ (0.16)

















Basic weighted average number of shares

outstanding (000's)

55,940

55,844

55,603

55,521

















Diluted weighted average number of

shares outstanding (000's)

55,940

57,233

55,603

55,521





(1) The cost of sales is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

















(in thousands of US dollars)





















Three months ended February 28, 2021

Six months ended February 28, 2021

Three months ended February 29, 2020

Six months ended February 29, 2020

















Net earnings (loss) for the period

$ (2,439)

$ 1,115

$ (9,021)

$ (9,084) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of

income taxes















Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to net earnings (loss)















Foreign currency translation

adjustment

3,921

4,643

(1,319)

(758) Unrealized gains/losses on forward

exchange contracts

691

947

(718)

(753) Reclassification of realized gains/losses

on forward exchange contracts

(313)

(469)

173

356 Deferred income tax effect of

gains/losses on forward exchange

contracts

(100)

(134)

146

116

















Other comprehensive income (loss)

4,199

4,987

(1,718)

(1,039)

















Comprehensive income (loss) for

the period

$ 1,760

$ 6,102

$ (10,739)

$ (10,123)

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity





(in thousands of US dollars)









Six months ended February 29, 2020



Share capital

Contributed

surplus

Retained

earnings

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Total shareholders'

equity





















Balance as at September 1, 2019

$ 92,706

$ 19,196

$ 112,173

$ (51,511)

$ 172,564 Reclassification of stock-based

compensation costs

1,333

(1,333)

–

–

– Redemption of share capital

(212)

(13)

–

–

(225) Stock-based compensation costs

–

930

–

–

930 Net loss for the period

–

–

(9,084)

–

(9,084) Other comprehensive loss



















Foreign currency translation

adjustment

–

–

–

(758)

(758) Changes in unrealized gains/losses

on forward exchange contracts,

net of deferred income taxes

of $116

–

–

–

(281)

(281)





















Total comprehensive loss for the period

















(10,123)





















Balance as at February 29, 2020

$ 93,827

$ 18,780

$ 103,089

$ (52,550)

$ 163,146















Six months ended February 28, 2021



Share capital

Contributed

surplus

Retained

earnings

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Total shareholders'

equity





















Balance as at September 1, 2020

$ 94,024

$ 19,680

$ 102,633

$ (43,774)

$ 172,563 Reclassification of stock-based

compensation costs

1,305

(1,305)

–

–

– Issuance of share capital

414

–

–

–

414 Share issue expenses

(14)

–

–

–

(14) Redemption of share capital

(565)

157

–

–

(408) Stock-based compensation costs

–

1,570

–

–

1,570 Net earnings for the period

–

–

1,115

–

1,115 Other comprehensive income



















Foreign currency translation

adjustment

–

–

–

4,643

4,643 Changes in unrealized gains/losses

on forward exchange contracts,

net of deferred income taxes

of $134

–

–

–

344

344





















Total comprehensive income for the period

















6,102





















Balance as at February 28, 2021

$ 95,164

$ 20,102

$ 103,748

$ (38,787)

$ 180,227

EXFO Inc.

Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















(in thousands of US dollars)





















Three months ended February 28, 2021

Six months ended February 28, 2021

Three months ended February 29, 2020

Six months ended February 29, 2020

















Cash flows from operating activities















Net earnings (loss) for the period

$ (2,439)

$ 1,115

$ (9,021)

$ (9,084) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash















Stock-based compensation costs

1,017

1,585

436

923 Depreciation and amortization

4,236

8,959

3,973

7,899 Gain on disposal of capital assets

(17)

(17)

–

– Write-off of capital assets

–

10

–

216 Other income

(669)

(669)

–

– Deferred revenue

1,519

(81)

1,557

(2,815) Deferred income taxes

(301)

(1,619)

(212)

(654) Changes in foreign exchange gain/loss

(213)

(1)

902

881



3,133

9,282

(2,365)

(2,634)

















Changes in non-cash operating items















Accounts receivable

7,214

6,383

18,539

18,611 Income taxes and tax credits

(997)

223

(3,178)

(2,662) Inventories

1,924

(681)

(458)

(3,951) Prepaid expenses

549

1,128

610

988 Other assets

272

1,663

(491)

(456) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities

and provisions

2,580

(1,253)

(5,580)

(9,273) Other liabilities

2

(6)

58

42



14,677

16,739

7,135

665

















Cash flows from investing activities















Additions to short-term investments

(275)

(505)

–

(147) Disposal of short-term investments

948

978

701

1,264 Purchases of capital assets

(1,172)

(2,283)

(2,146)

(4,186) Cash acquired in a business combination

799

799

–

–



300

(1,011)

(1,445)

(3,069)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Bank loan

(5,355)

(21,693)

16

8,370 Repayment of lease liabilities

(777)

(1,610)

(846)

(1,690) Repayment of long-term debt

(578)

(1,159)

(639)

(1,315) Redemption of share capital

(28)

(408)

–

(225)



(6,738)

(24,870)

(1,469)

5,140 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on

cash

237

192

(140)

(128)

















Change in cash during the period

8,476

(8,950)

4,081

2,608 Cash – Beginning of the period

15,392

32,818

15,045

16,518 Cash – End of the period

$ 23,868

$ 23,868

$ 19,126

$ 19,126

EXFO-F

SOURCE EXFO Inc.

Related Links

www.exfo.com

