EXFO solution automates network troubleshooting

CSPs have flagged the deficit of automation in service assurance applications and lack of integration of assurance across services and infrastructures as important roadblocks on the road to network operations automation, even in advance of preparations for NFV and 5G. Diagnosing issues that simultaneously affect multiple services, cells or subscribers can take weeks and pinpointing the common root cause requires a multidisciplinary team. Creating that temporary team of highly skilled and valued subject matter experts is extremely disruptive to operations. In addition, escalation of support requests are also often the result of a lack of automated diagnostic tools. Customers need to contact support for service issues that a proactive automated system could have already found and solved.

Automation is an essential way to both speed up resolution and keep many complaints from happening in the first place. Automated common cause analysis is the first solution to automatically detect both multiple and distributed KPI violations and then trigger a topology-driven analysis to determine the common cause and dramatically speed up troubleshooting. The use of an accurate, real-time topology is a unique central enabler; the ability to compute impacts of both alarms and KPIs violations across all network layers is a game changer.

"EXFO is the only organization with a product portfolio of service assurance testing and performance metrics strong enough to create such an ambitious solution as automated common cause analysis," said Claudio Mazzuca, EXFO's Vice-President, Systems and Analytics. "Our solutions, covering everything from fiber to active and passive testing, make us uniquely positioned to turn this aspirational concept into a reality."

Learn more about the solution: visit EXFO's booth (329) during Digital Transformation World (formerly TM Forum Live!) happening now through May 16 in Nice, France.

About EXFO

EXFO develops smarter network test, monitoring and analytics solutions for the world's leading communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers and webscale companies. Since 1985, we've worked side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center, boardroom and beyond to pioneer essential technology and methods for each phase of the network lifecycle. Our portfolio of test orchestration and real-time 3D analytics solutions turns complex into simple and delivers business-critical insights from the network, service and subscriber dimensions. Most importantly, we help our customers flourish in a rapidly transforming industry where "good enough" testing, monitoring and analytics just aren't good enough anymore—they never were for us, anyway. For more information, visit EXFO.com and follow us on the EXFO Blog.

EXFO-P

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exfo-solution-automates-network-troubleshooting-300647359.html

SOURCE EXFO Inc.

Related Links

http://www.exfo.com/

