EXFO to present at TD Securities technology virtual conference

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced today that CEO Philippe Morin will present at the TD Securities Technology Virtual Conference on November 16, 2020, 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Mr. Morin will take part in a virtual fireside chat with TD Securities analyst Dan Chan. A video webcast of the presentation will be available live at www.EXFO.com, under the Investors section. It will also be archived for a limited period.

IR Calendar

TD Securities Technology Virtual Conference, Nov. 16, 2020 , 3:00 p.m. Eastern time , (Video webcast: www.EXFO.com/investors)

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

