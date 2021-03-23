Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask Care Kit By Skincare Brand Soft Touch Designed for Both Men & Women

HICKORY, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft Touch has been delivering impressive results to both men and women seeking smoother, softer feet. The brand's exfoliating foot peel mask care kit is an effective at-home treatment that has gained recognition as an Amazon's Choice product, receiving high customer ratings for ease of use, softness and moisturizing results and scent.

With spring around the corner, the brand suggests that now is the perfect opportunity to rid feet of stubborn calluses and dry, cracked heels in time for sandal season. The revolutionary foot mask is made of powerful yet safe botanical extracts suitable for men and women in a dermatologist-tested formula. "Our dermatologist-tested formula contains no harmful additives, just the goodness of nature helps you get soft feet again," says the brand's senior spokesperson.

The highly-rated foot mask harnesses the natural exfoliating powers of aloe vera extract. Throughout history, aloe vera has been used to treat a variety of skin conditions. The gel-like substance within the aloe vera plant's leaves contains a combination of vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and amino acids well known for healing and medicinal properties.

"The salicylic acid aloe vera contains acts as an exfoliator, helping to gently slough off dead skin cells. It also contains lignin, a substance that can enhance the penetrative effect of other ingredients into the skin," explains an article by Prevention, a healthy-lifestyle magazine.

What may be surprising to many, apple is another key natural ingredient in the brand's formula. Apples are an excellent source of malic acid — a natural alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), which helps peel away the top layers of dead skin cells to expose the newer, softer skin cells beneath. Apples are also rich in antioxidants, vital to preventing cell and tissue damage.

Everyone in the family can achieve soft and supple skin without resorting to vigorous scrubbing as each foot peel mask set comes with two pairs of peeling booties that comfortably fit up to size 11 men's. One Amazon customer was happy to report, "Love these! I've bought them several times. My husband and I both use them! They really do work. He's a hard-working man who wears work boots anywhere from 8-16 hours a day. Sometimes longer. His feet can be very bad! But these work wonders."

The review continues, "Make sure to soak your feet every day. It works best when you do. I will keep using these every few months to keep my feet smooth. No salon can compete with this product. I'm a nail tech — I know. A pedi leaves your feet feeling smooth the day you get it, but this peel will have smooth, lasting effects for weeks or months. Depending on just how bad your feet get. Then you may want or need to do it again like I do."

The exfoliating foot mask application is easy. Simply clean and dry feet before placing them into the mask. Seal the mask and leave it on for a full 60 minutes. Then remove the foot mask and wash feet gently with soap and water. Peeling will begin in 7-14 days. The brand recommends letting the skin peel and slough off on its own for the best results.

Those interested in additional information about the Soft Touch exfoliating foot mask should visit its official website or Amazon storefront.

About Soft Touch

Soft Touch is led by Tim and Lynsey Frey from Hickory, NC. Their foot peel masks rid feet of rough heels and stubborn calluses. This leaves feet feeling baby soft and refreshed without the hassle of useless tools or expensive trips to the spa.

