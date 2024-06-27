Exfoliators and Scrubs Market size is set to grow by USD 658.7 million from 2024-2028, Rise in demand for skin-lightening exfoliators and scrubs boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global exfoliators and scrubs market size is estimated to grow by USD 658.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for skin-lightening exfoliators and scrubs is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovation in exfoliators and scrubs. However, ban on microbeads used in exfoliators and scrubs poses a challenge. Key market players include 3LAB.COM, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Chanel Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Grupo Boticario, Home and Body Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Group., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Yunos Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global exfoliators and scrubs market 2024-2028

Exfoliators And Scrubs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 658.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled 3LAB.COM, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Chanel Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Grupo Boticario, Home and Body Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Group., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Yunos Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The facial care market has experienced growth due to technological advancements, leading to an influx of innovative and beneficial exfoliator and scrub products. Consumers prioritize multi-functional scrubs for dirt removal and ancillary needs like hydration and antioxidant properties. Premium-priced items offering high quality and performance are in demand. Notable launches include Amway's ARTISTRY Studio Skin Cleanser plus Exfoliator and Oriflame's Optimals Exfoliating Face Scrub, formulated with natural ingredients and antioxidants. These innovations are driving market expansion during the forecast period.

The exfoliators and scrubs market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness about skin care. Patches, phthalates, parabens, and triethanolamines are commonly used ingredients in these products. Exfoliators and scrubs help remove dead skin cells, revealing smoother, younger-looking skin. Butters and oils are also used to enhance the effectiveness of these products. Skincare brands offer various types of exfoliators and scrubs, including chemical and physical exfoliants. Sensitiveskin individuals may prefer gentle exfoliators, while those with oily skin may opt for more abrasive scrubs. The market is expected to continue growing as consumers seek effective ways to maintain healthy, radiant skin.

Market Challenges

The exfoliators and scrubs market faces regulatory challenges due to the ban on microbeads. These plastic particles, used for exfoliating and cleansing, contribute to microplastic pollution and pose risks to aquatic life. European countries, including the UK and US, have enacted laws prohibiting their use. Australia's Plastic Reduction and Circular Economy Act also bans microbeads in rinse-off personal care products from November 2022 . Vendors must invest in developing alternative exfoliator and scrub products, which may restrict market growth temporarily.

Plastic Reduction and Circular Economy Act also bans microbeads in rinse-off personal care products from . Vendors must invest in developing alternative exfoliator and scrub products, which may restrict market growth temporarily. The Exfoliators and Scrubs market faces several challenges. Chemicals like AHA and BHA are commonly used in exfoliators, but their use can be harsh on the skin. Skin types vary, and what works for one may not work for another. Natural scrubs made from ingredients like walnut, coffee grounds, and oats are gaining popularity due to their gentler approach. However, consistency in the quality and availability of natural ingredients pose a challenge. Additionally, the market is becoming increasingly competitive, with a high number of players offering similar products. Proper branding, pricing, and marketing strategies are essential to stand out in the market. The use of innovative ingredients and sustainable practices can also help differentiate brands and cater to the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly options.

End-user 1.1 Women

1.2 Men Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Women- The global exfoliators and scrubs market caters to the significant demand from women consumers. These products offer benefits such as reducing ingrown hairs, improving circulation, and minimizing the appearance of cellulite. They also enhance skin texture, making it softer and more hydrated. Regular use of body scrubs can prevent acne and reduce signs of aging. Vendors like Fresh and Dermalogica provide women with effective solutions, such as Sugar Face Polish Exfoliator and Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator, which remove dead skin cells and purify pores. The increasing availability of these products is anticipated to fuel market growth for women during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Exfoliators and Scrubs market encompasses a range of skin-care products designed to remove dead skin cells and increase blood circulation. Technology plays a significant role in this sector, with advancements leading to the development of innovative exfoliators, such as chemical exfoliants and hybrid formulations. These products effectively unclog pores and promote skin renewal by increasing cell turnover. Body scrubs, gloss, and polish are popular forms of exfoliators, often containing abrasive particles to physically remove dead skin cells. Professional-grade scrubs offer enhanced effectiveness, making them a preferred choice for those seeking optimal results in their beauty and skincare routines.

Market Research Overview

The Exfoliators and Scrubs market encompasses a wide range of skincare products designed to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. These products typically contain abrasive particles or natural exfoliants, such as sugar, salt, or nuts. Exfoliators and scrubs are essential for maintaining healthy, radiant skin by promoting cell renewal and improving product absorption. They are available in various forms, including gels, creams, and powders, and cater to different skin types and concerns. The market for these products is driven by increasing consumer awareness of skincare and the desire for effective, at-home solutions. Additionally, the growing trend towards natural and organic skincare is fueling innovation in the Exfoliators and Scrubs market.

