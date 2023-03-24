Exfoliators and scrubs market size to grow by USD 706.35 million between 2022 and 2027; 3LAB.COM, Amorepacific Corp., among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global exfoliators and scrubs market size is estimated to grow by USD 706.35 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (women and men), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Exfoliators and Scrubs Market 2023-2027

The market growth in the women end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing need for preventing acne and reducing the signs of aging is driving the growth of the segment. Increased availability of exfoliators and scrub products for women is another major factor driving the segment growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Exfoliators and Scrubs Market – Vendor Analysis

The global exfoliators and scrubs market is fragmented with the presence of many vendors. The vendors in the market are adopting various strategies such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and new product launches to remain competitive. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Amway Corp. - The company offers Artistry Signature Select Polishing Body Scrub and Attitude Be Bright Herbals 2 in 1 Scrub and Mask.

- The company offers Artistry Signature Select Polishing Body Scrub and Attitude Be Bright Herbals 2 in 1 Scrub and Mask. Beiersdorf AG - The company offers lip exfoliators called Labello scrub.

- The company offers lip exfoliators called Labello scrub. CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers anti-pollution exfoliating gel called Le Gommage mask and scrub.

- The company offers anti-pollution exfoliating gel called Le Gommage mask and scrub. Groupe Clarins - The company offers fresh scrub, pure scrub, and comfort scrub.

Global Exfoliators and Scrubs Market – Regional Analysis

By geography, the global exfoliators and scrubs market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global exfoliators and scrubs market.

APAC will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high population and the rising demand for personal grooming products are driving the growth of the regional market. The expansion of the middle-class segment and increasing awareness about the availability of skin care products are other major factors driving the growth of the exfoliators and scrubs market in APAC.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Exfoliators and Scrubs Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving growth

The market is driven by the rise in demand for skin-lightening exfoliators and scrubs.

Many customers prefer skin-lightening products as they address issues associated with skin pigmentation, discoloration, acne marks, and others.

These products are also effective against conditions such as melasma, hyperpigmentation, vitiligo, and rosacea.

Countries such as the US and the UK are witnessing increased demand for these products with rise in the number of immigrants and the expansion of the base of ethnic minorities.

Popular vendors are introducing products that remove impurities from the skin. They are also introducing products that contain antioxidants, moisturizing non-fragrant plant oils, and anti-irritants.

As a result of these factors, the market growth size will increase during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing growth

The rising demand for multifunctional exfoliators and scrubs is a key trend in the market.

Increasing consumer demand for more value-for-money products has led vendors to introduce multifunctional products.

Multifunctional products offer added benefits such as moisturizing skin and reducing dark spots.

The introduction of such combination products is increasing the convenience of customers, leading to increased demand.

This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

The side effects of exfoliators and scrubs are identified as major challenges hindering the growth of the market.

Synthetic ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, fragrances, benzoyl peroxide, triclosan, resorcinol, hydroquinone, and others are harmful to the skin.

Exfoliators and scrubs use ingredients such as retinoids, which cause skin irritation.

Besides side-effects faced by consumers such as flare-ups of acne, peeling of the skin, redness of the skin, and dryness have resulted in reduced demand for these products.

All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this exfoliators and scrubs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the exfoliators and scrubs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the exfoliators and scrubs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the exfoliators and scrubs market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of exfoliators and scrubs market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The organic skincare products market size is expected to increase by USD 1.91 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%. The market is segmented by product (facial care, body care, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%. The market is segmented by product (facial care, body care, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The skincare products market size is expected to increase by USD 32.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%. The market is segmented by product (moisturizers, anti-aging skincare products, skin brightening products, sun protection products, others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Exfoliators and Scrubs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 706.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3LAB.COM, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Grupo Boticario, Home and Body Co., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Yunos Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global exfoliators and scrubs market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global exfoliators and scrubs market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amorepacific Corp.

Exhibit 111: Amorepacific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Amorepacific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Amorepacific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Amorepacific Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 115: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 119: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Beiersdorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 122: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

12.6 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 124: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Groupe Clarins

Exhibit 128: Groupe Clarins - Overview



Exhibit 129: Groupe Clarins - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Groupe Clarins - Key offerings

12.8 Grupo Boticario

Exhibit 131: Grupo Boticario - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 132: Grupo Boticario - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 133: Grupo Boticario - Key offerings

12.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.10 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 139: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 LOreal SA

Exhibit 143: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 144: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 145: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 146: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: LOreal SA - Segment focus

12.12 Natura and Co Holding SA

Exhibit 148: Natura and Co Holding SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Natura and Co Holding SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Natura and Co Holding SA - Segment focus

12.13 Oriflame Holding AG

Exhibit 152: Oriflame Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 153: Oriflame Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Oriflame Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Oriflame Holding AG - Segment focus

12.14 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 159: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 162: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 163: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 165: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 167: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 168: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 170: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio