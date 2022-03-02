ExFreight Launches Pioneering Digital Air Freight Service

LAKE WORTH, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExFreight continues to lead the transportation industry with innovative online technology for shippers and transportation providers. ExFreight's newly launched instant, dynamic air freight rating and carrier booking functionality is a game-changing advancement within the sphere of air freight shipping. This latest release expands the existing digital functionality of ExFreight's instant rating, booking, and map-based tracking platform for trucking, ocean freight, and air freight services.

ExFreight Digital Air Freight

Shippers can now obtain an instant air freight shipping quote rate across multiple carriers with real-time visibility of flight details and available capacity. Options can be sorted by price, transit time, and reliability. Bookings and space can be secured immediately via a direct connection with the respective carrier's air cargo management system along with receipt of space confirmation.

This new functionality is the next step in the ongoing evolution of ExFreight's best of breed digital freight system. By applying advanced technology to time sensitive air freight shipping, customers are able to realize supply-chain efficiencies while avoiding antiquated methodologies of traditional freight forwarders. The days of sending email back and forth with a freight forwarder for a singular air freight rate and attempted booking are now over.

No other transportation provider within the industry is able to provide instant door to door international air freight rates with multiple carrier and routing options coupled with space confirmations. This is augmented with up-front carrier reliability ratings, carbon emission estimates and the optional addition of cargo insurance.

Lastly, shippers are able to login to a central dashboard to access active shipment, carbon footprint, billing, and quote history reporting. On an individual shipment basis, highly detailed information is provided that shows every step of the shipment plan and process throughout the cargo journey.

ExFreight's latest system update is the vision of CEO Charles Marrale who explains "Our existing system functionality has been enhanced once again to provide shippers with a valuable tool to facilitate their supply-chain needs. Utilization of our online system continues to provide a distinct competitive advantage to our customers and partners."

