ExFreight Wins the Logistics Solution of the Year Award 2024 at the U.S. Retail Supply Chain and Logistics Expo

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Retail Supply Chain and Logistics Expo has awarded ExFreight with the esteemed Logistics Solution of the Year 2024 title, marking the company's critical role in evolving logistics technology. The award serves as a beacon of innovation and is a testament to the company's strategy's impact on the global supply chain efficiency and effectiveness.

The recognition as Logistics Solution of the Year emphasizes ExFreight's relentless pursuit of innovation, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in the supply chain sector. The company's standout features include advanced technologies for optimized route planning and improved load management. ExFreight's sophisticated platform aids in orchestrating land, air, and sea logistics while integrating digital functions such as shipping information processing and precise GPS tracking. Primarily, these benefits enhance the services provided by third-party logistics providers (3PLs), offering them preferential rates and superior customer service, and demonstrating ExFreight's dedication to client success.

"Receiving this award mirrors the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in logistics," stated Charles Marrale, Executive Vice President of ExFreight. "Our platform facilitates simplified and connected transportation solutions across land, maritime, and air, addressing the demands of the contemporary supply chain."

By pioneering innovative freight logistics solutions, ExFreight offers platforms featuring real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and fully automated dispatch systems. Embracing such advanced tools not only ensures peak operational performance but also plays an instrumental role in significantly reducing the risks associated with cargo transportation, reinforcing ExFreight's dedication to safety and reliability, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic.

ExFreight's reception of the Logistics Solution of the Year Award 2024 signifies a landmark achievement in the company's journey toward revolutionizing the logistics industry. With a reputation as a leader in delivering innovative solutions, ExFreight continues its commitment to setting higher standards in supply chain management efficiency.

For more information on the award process and highlights from the event, visit the Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo USA page.

Contact:

Roger Skistimas

(561) 630-1717

[email protected]

SOURCE ExFreight