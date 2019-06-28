Exhibit Exploring Andy Warhol's Love of the West Comes to the Booth Museum

"Even ardent fans of American artist, director and producer Andy Warhol aren't likely aware that the pop icon loved the West," said Seth Hopkins, executive director of the Booth Western Art Museum. "However, the west was a nearly constant influence throughout his life. Warhol wore cowboy boots more often than not and loved to travel to Taos, Fort Worth and Colorado; and he amassed an overwhelming collection of Naive American art and artifacts. In fact, his last major project before his death in 1987 was his 'Cowboys and Indians' series—14 iconic Western subjects—which form the backbone of this major traveling exhibition."

Developed in a partnership with the Tacoma Art Museum and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, "WARHOL and the WEST" presents the full range of Western imagery Warhol produced. New scholarship examines how Warhol's Western work merges the artist's ubiquitous portrayal of celebrities with his interest in cowboys, American Indians and other western motifs. His work in the Western genre is immediately recognizable, impressive, daring, inspirational and sometimes confrontational. This body of work furthers our understanding of how the American West infiltrates the public's imagination through contemporary art and popular culture.

About the Booth Western Art Museum

Located just north of Atlanta along I-75 in Cartersville, Ga., the Booth Western Art Museum is the largest museum of its kind in the Southeast and an affiliate to the Smithsonian Institution. At 120,000 square feet, the Booth is an architectural wonder; designed to resemble a modern pueblo. The Booth's permanent collection of Western art, Presidential portraits and letters and Civil War art allows visitors to "See America's Story." Sagebrush Ranch is an award-winning, interactive children's gallery. For ticket sales and more information, visit boothmuseum.org.

