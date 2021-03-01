Exhibition Hub, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Accelerates Its American Expansion Across Multiple US Cities

After huge success in Europe, where it delighted the sophisticated and demanding European art lovers, entertainment producer Exhibition Hub and leading entertainment discovery platform Fever, have accelerated the expansion across North America, announcing the launch of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Boston, with tickets selling in just hours in both Atlanta and New York.

This 360-degree, immersive digital art experience, allows visitors to take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Vincent van Gogh, one of history's foremost artistic geniuses, bringing to life a new form of immersive Edutainment.

The experience illuminates and transforms a unique physical space into a fully immersive exhibit, where Van Gogh's work takes over the walls, through cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections, and unique one-of-a-kind VR experiences. Visitors are immersed directly into the paintings themselves and become the eyes of Van Gogh, an element that differentiates this experience from other similarly immersive exhibits. The family-friendly, COVID-safe experience is sure to delight all ages.

Click here to see a glimpse of the full experience.

"We believe there is a pent-up demand for immersive entertainment in a COVID-safe environment," said Mario Iacampo, CEO of Exhibition Hub. "As the world slowly returns to normal, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience allows people to once again gather and enjoy art and entertainment in a safe, socially distanced manner."

Visitors to Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be required to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to anti-COVID transmission protocols as outlined by the CDC. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site. The exact location for the experience will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since launching in 2015, Exhibition Hub has produced more than 70 exhibitions and immersive experiences around the world, reaching more than six million visitors. The company curates, produces and distributes a large number of exhibitions across the globe, from Europe to America and Asia, delivering experiences to wide audiences and adapting its productions to numerous types of unique venues: from museums to exhibition centers, galleries to shopping malls, and cathedrals, and historical sites.

Exhibition Hub has also teamed with leading entertainment discovery platform, Fever, best known for its immersive experiences Candlelight , The Mad Hatter Gin (& Tea) Party and, most recently, the Los Angeles based Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience.

Since 2015, Fever have been democratizing access to culture and delighting global audiences through their experiences. In this time they have revolutionised the experience economy ensuring experiences like Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience continue to delight culture seekers. Fever strive to continually offer affordable tickets, allowing for competitive prices and also special prices for seniors, veterans and students.

About Exhibition Hub:

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions across the world, from Europe to America and Asia. They deliver edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapt their productions to any kind of venue: from museums, exhibition centres, galleries to shopping malls, old churches, historical places and other unique spots.

Nowadays, Exhibition Hub focuses more and more on immersive experiences. They offer a spectacular 360° light and music show as well as a unique virtual reality experience.

