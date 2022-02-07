Exhibition Organizing Market: Segmentation by the size of Venue (5000-20000 sqm, 20000-100000 sqm, and more than 100000 sqm) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)--Forecast till 2025 | Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global exhibition organizing market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global consumer discretionary market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global exhibition organizing market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the exhibition organizing market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample .

Exhibition Organizing Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of exhibition organizing is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The exhibition organizing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the exhibition organizing market, including some of the vendors such as Comexposium, Deutsche Messe AG, Emerald X LLC, Fiera Milano SpA, GL events, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Informa Plc, ITE Group Plc, MCH Group AG, RELX Plc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the exhibition organizing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Comexposium - host events across many different sectors, significantly in agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security, students, tourism, and works council. The company offers business to create connections globally, face to face and digitally, the company brings people together to meet and do business in events.

host events across many different sectors, significantly in agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security, students, tourism, and works council. The company offers business to create connections globally, face to face and digitally, the company brings people together to meet and do business in events. Deutsche Messe AG - offers events and services which have been bringing together exhibitors and visitors since 1947. This has helped numerous small enterprises to become world market leaders.

offers events and services which have been bringing together exhibitors and visitors since 1947. This has helped numerous small enterprises to become world market leaders. Emerald X LLC. - Offers live events where connected communities, real-time knowledge sharing, and productive collaborations gets endured under the live events.

The exhibition organizing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The exhibition organizing market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for exhibition organizing market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America.

The considerable increase in demand for exhibition venues in countries such as the United States, such as venues with a size of more than 100,000 sqm, would aid the expansion of the exhibition organizing market in North America over the forecast period. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, Germany, the UK, and France are the key market for the exhibition organizing market in North America.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

Exhibition Organizing Key Market Drivers:

Increased contribution of exhibitions toward GDP and employment

Companies that provide exhibition organizing services buy a variety of items and services from a variety of industries' suppliers. The hosting country's GDP is influenced by a number of variables, including taxes paid to the government, the usage of local suppliers, and the purchase of goods and services from the local market. As a result, governments from all over the world assist show organizers by giving and providing various infrastructures. In response to demand from the convention and exhibition sector, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has proposed a policy to extend the Convention and Exhibition Industry Subsidy Scheme ("Scheme") for another six months, until December 31, 2022.

Exhibition Organizing Key Market Trends:

Increased contribution of exhibitions toward GDP and employment

To maintain their market shares and provide guests with new and unique services, exhibition organizers and other stakeholders involved in the successful management of exhibitions, such as hotels, are coming up with novel concepts and strategies. Various exposition organizers and hotels, for example, link their software to guests' social media identities. This enables them to give services that are tailored to the needs of their guests. Such amenities provided by expo organizers and hotels to their visitors encourage them to return to the same venue or hotel, boosting the global exhibition organizing market's growth over the forecast period.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the exhibition organizing market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Banknote Market by Printer Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Trust and Corporate Service Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Exhibition Organizing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.08% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 15.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 95.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Comexposium, Deutsche Messe AG, Emerald X LLC, Fiera Milano SpA, GL events, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Informa Plc, ITE Group Plc, MCH Group AG, and RELX Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio