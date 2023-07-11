Exhibitor Group Appoints David DuBois as New CEO & President

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhibitor Group, a leading global provider of exhibition and event education, insights and commerce, today announced the appointment of David DuBois - CMP, CMP-Fellow, CAE, ASAE-Fellow as the company's new Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. DuBois previously served as CEO and President of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE).

DuBois brings over 45 years of industry experience, a well-respected vision for the future of the exhibition industry, and an unmatchable track record of leadership. His strategic acumen, coupled with his extensive network and deep understanding of the trade show and events sector, will be crucial to Exhibitor Group's future growth and success.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome David to Exhibitor Group," said Chairman of the Board, Mark Johnson. "David's leadership at IAEE, his profound industry knowledge, and his passion for developing innovative strategies make him the ideal candidate to lead our organization into its next chapter. His commitment to the highest standards of customer service and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our company's values."

In a statement, Chairman of IAEE, Dennis Smith, praised DuBois' appointment: "David's accomplishments at IAEE are testament to his skillful leadership and dedication to the exhibition industry. His innovative thinking and commitment to growth will surely make a significant impact at Exhibitor Group. They are fortunate to have him at the helm."

During his tenure at IAEE, DuBois demonstrated an ability to build partnerships and drive growth, leading to significant advances for the association and the global industry as a whole.

"It's an honor to join the talented team at Exhibitor Group," said DuBois. "The company's reputation for providing unparalleled education, insights and commerce in the exhibition and events industry is well-known. I look forward to driving further innovation and extending our reach in the global marketplace."

Mr. DuBois will officially assume the role of CEO and President from October 1, 2023.

For more information about Exhibitor Group, visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

About Exhibitor Group

Exhibitor Group is a premier provider of education, insights and commerce in the exhibition and event industry worldwide. With a comprehensive range of solutions designed to drive success for exhibitors, the company has a history of delivering innovative experiences. For more information, please visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

