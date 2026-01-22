Exhibitus Launches EXstudios

Industry Creative Richard Sears to Lead New Experiential/Creative Division

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhibitus today announced the launch of EXstudios, a dedicated experiential strategy and creative ideation studio that formalizes and expands the experiential work the company has been delivering to clients. EXstudios represents a focused evolution of Exhibitus' existing capabilities, designed to place greater emphasis on front-end strategy, creative development, and experiential storytelling across a wider range of face-to-face marketing channels.

For more than 30 years, Exhibitus has delivered award-winning experiential strategy and immersive design across B2B events, brand activations, and live experiences. EXstudios, based in Los Angeles, builds on that foundation by providing a dedicated focus on experiential strategy and creative ideation for clients looking to engage audiences beyond the traditional trade show floor.

Operating in close alignment with Exhibitus' design, fabrication, and execution teams, EXstudios brings added visibility to a well-established creative organization to support entertainment marketing, sponsorship activations, film promotion, B2C engagements, and immersive brand experiences, while maintaining the same rigor and unified, end-to-end approach from concept to delivery.

EXstudios will be led by Richard Sears, Vice President of Experiential at Exhibitus. An award-winning creative director and experiential leader, Sears has spent more than 15 years developing experiential activations, branded entertainment, live events, and integrated marketing campaigns for globally recognized brands and studios including Sphere, Netflix, Amazon Studios, and Marvel Studios.

"As our clients' experiential needs have evolved, so has the way we support them," said Brad Falberg, President of Exhibitus. "EXstudios is not a departure from what we do. It's a natural extension of the strategic and creative work we've been delivering for years. By giving this capability a dedicated focus under Richard's leadership, we're better positioned to help clients shape meaningful brand experiences with their target audience."

"Leading EXstudios and contributing to Exhibitus' continued success is such an exciting opportunity," said Richard Sears. "Experiential strategy work has typically lived upstream of the build. EXstudios seamlessly integrates both front-of-house ideation with back-of-house execution by offering one team, moving together, from ideas into reality."

Richard is joined by Jennifer Cooper, Executive Producer, bringing more than 15 years of experience leading large-scale experiential programs, live events, and immersive environments for global brands across entertainment, tech, beauty, and finance.

About Exhibitus

Exhibitus is an award-winning experiential marketing agency offering strategy, environment design and fabrication, brand activations, innovative engagements, and event measurement programs. Dedicated to crafting immersive brand experiences that captivate audiences and forge meaningful connections, Exhibitus delivers out-of-the-box solutions that drive impact and build brand loyalty.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Exhibitus operates offices in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York, and Orlando. Its client roster includes Acuity, AGCO, ConvaTec, Georgia-Pacific, Delta, Flock Safety, Lexus, Mimaki, Sandvik, Snowflake, Toshiba, and Unifi.

