Exhilarating Performance and Intense Road Presence Define the Limited-Series Karma Invictus

An Intoxicating Combination of Exclusivity, Technology, and Exhilarating Driving Dynamics with Just 30 Examples Available Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, California's first and only ultra-luxury automaker, today at the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas unveiled the Karma Invictus, the first vehicle from the exclusive Karma Collection. This performance-focused expression of the groundbreaking Revero sedan turns-up the wick in every dimension with unique carbon fiber bodywork, elevated interior appointments and driver-focused performance upgrades underpinned by Karma's proven and versatile hybrid Extended Range Electric (EREV) powertrain. Just 30 examples of Karma Invictus will be available worldwide, with pricing and delivery timeline to be announced.

Karma Invictus is positioned above its stablemate, the 3rd Generation Karma Revero, which begins delivering to clients in the United States and European Union later this month.

Karma Automotive, California's first and only ultra-luxury automaker, today unveiled the Karma Invictus. Post this

"Karma Invictus takes an intense and visceral persona, amplifying its performance with a sharpened chassis paired with bespoke exterior and interior appointments to create a new identity for this legendary four-door GT," says Marques McCammon, President, Karma Automotive. "As with the 3rd Generation Karma Revero, which begins delivering to clients later this month, Karma Invictus unleashes the potential of its space-frame by marrying lightweight carbon fiber bodywork with our innovative hybrid Extended Range Electric powertrain."

Karma Invictus commands a dramatic first impression with its low-slung road presence and aggressive stance. Highly technical paintwork amplifies this eYect, transitioning rearward down the center of the car from Pacifico Grey to fully reveal its carbon fiber hood, roof, and trunk. The front fenders of Karma Invictus are also replaced with carbon fiber, and incorporate louvred vents which improve airflow management by releasing air pressure from the front wheel arches. Carbon fiber appointments extend to the rocker panels and rear spoiler, accented by blacked-out logos and new black, polished split 5-Spoke forged aluminum 21-inch wheels shod with Michelin PS4S tires, now 10mm wider in the rear (295/35 R21) for greater grip.

Upgrades to the chassis include advanced Motorsports coil-overs from Ohlins paired with Swift springs. Karma Invictus delivers more direct and precise steering, and improved grip and predictability at the cornering limit and over uneven road surfaces. The result is a more driver-focused experience, with Karma Invictus accelerating from 0-60 in an estimated 3.97 seconds, over half a second quicker than the 3rd Generation Revero on which it is based.

The distillation of the experience continues through to the interior of Karma Invictus, beginning with bold anodized aluminum door sill plaques which are inscribed to the client's specifications alongside the vehicle's sequence in the limited run of just 30 examples. The seats, which are heated and ventilated for front passengers, have been re- trimmed with an art deco pattern reminiscent of New York's famed Chrysler Building – a monument of timeless design, as is Karma Invictus – while also paying homage to the spirit of American design and ingenuity which inspires Karma Automotive. This motif is carried through to the stitching of the center armrest and interior door panels (front and rear); "Karma Invictus" is embroidered on the front headrests and reiterated with a tone-on-tone logo adorning the passenger side dashboard.

Karma Invictus shares its hybrid EREV powertrain with the 3rd Generation Karma Revero. Its 28 kWh HV battery pack together with a 1.5-liter turbocharged powerplant is mated to an onboard generator providing electricity to the 400 kW 2-motor propulsion system, offering a compelling combination of drivability, performance, and efficiency. This setup provides 536 horsepower and 550 lb/ft of torque, with up to 80 miles of pure electric range and 360 miles of total range, giving it the grace of an EV for daily driving, but the freedom of an internal combustion vehicle for long-distance driving.

Karma Invictus can be ordered with a multitude of options to further tailor the vehicle to personal preferences. Each example will be manufactured at Karma Automotive's KICC assembly facility in Moreno Valley, California, and hand-finished by master craftsmen at Karma's global headquarters in nearby Irvine.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is California's first and only ultra-luxury automaker, manufacturing electric and hybrid EREV (Extended Range Electric) vehicles at its production facility in Moreno Valley, CA, with its executive and design headquarters in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. The 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury plug-in hybrid, will be introduced in 4th Quarter 2024, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. The Gyesera four-seater is anticipated in 2025, and in 2026, the Karma Kaveya super coupe, with up to 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive. In August 2024, Karma Automotive announced its bilateral collaboration with Intel Automotive to co-develop Software Defined Vehicle Architecture (SDVA) which will underpin its upcoming vehicles beginning with the Karma Kaveya. Further, Karma Automotive will provide Tier 1's and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with business-to-business SDVA solutions, as it does today with Karma Connect, its proprietary Vehicle Data Management and Over the Air services platform, which presently provides services to the world's second largest OEM. Karma Automotive's dealer network spans North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. (www.karmaautomotive.com).

Media Contact:

Joe Richardson, (917) 716-6617

[email protected]

SOURCE Karma Automotive