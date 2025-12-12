Exia Labs Brings Keystone to the U.S. Navy via DIU's Blue Object Management Challenge

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exia Labs, a leader in spatial intelligence and autonomous agent development for critical missions, today announced that it has been selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for the Blue Object Management Challenge.

Designed with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) Chief Data Officer and J32 Fires Division, this partnership aligns with the Department of War's designation of Applied Artificial Intelligence (AAI) as a Critical Technology Area to achieve AI-enabled decision superiority.

Blue Object Management

Exia initially developed Keystone, an AI-enabled Object Management System, for the U.S. Army with a focus on the land domain. Keystone ingests reports about friendly units from across echelons and allies, resolves inconsistencies and duplicates, and generates distinct unit entities with assigned confidence levels. Keystone updates these entities in real time, creating a single, trusted object-based data layer for mission systems like Maven Smart System and Lattice. Validating this capability, Task Force Maven recently selected Exia to demonstrate Keystone's integration with an unclassified, cloud-based Maven Smart System environment with nominal data, at NATO Headquarters.

For this challenge, Exia expands Keystone to the U.S. Navy and the maritime domain. To assist with this transition, the company has brought on retired Rear Admiral Douglas Small to provide product feedback. Admiral Small commanded at multiple echelons, concluding his U.S. Navy career as commander of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). There, he led a global workforce of 11,000 civilian and military professionals designing, developing, and supporting the Navy's networking, communications, and cyber capabilities.

"The Exia team couples the ingenuity of the gaming industry with deep understanding of military decision-making processes," said Small, "they are ready to deliver intelligent tools to warfighters for decision advantage."

This selection marks a critical step in Exia's mission to advance AI-enabled decision-making capabilities that seek to improve how mission-critical data is integrated, accessed, and used across Department of War platforms and forces.

Exia Labs is a leader in spatial intelligence and autonomous agent development for critical missions. The company develops AI-enabled decision advantage products through its patent-pending machine-readable worlds and commercial game technology. The company's suite of products includes Blue tactical planning and wargaming suite, Keystone object management system, and more. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Exia Labs is dedicated to delivering decision advantage to the tactical edge. To learn more, visit https://www.exialabs.com

