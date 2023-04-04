Exide launches specific chargers for its Marine & Leisure Equipment Li-Ion battery range

Three new chargers specifically designed for the Exide Marine & Leisure Equipment Li-Ion battery range

Essential tools for periodic or seasonal charging

Suitable for 12V and 24V batteries

GENNEVILLIERS, France, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com), a global provider of energy storage solutions, is launching three new chargers specifically developed for the Exide Marine & Leisure Equipment Li-Ion battery range.

The range includes two chargers for 12V Li-Ion batteries with a maximum charging current of 20A and 30A, and one for 24V batteries with a current of 27A. It is offered to customers for periodic or seasonal charging of their Li-Ion batteries before they are installed on the vehicle or stored for the winter.

Periodic recharging is essential

Exide's Marine & Leisure Equipment Li-Ion batteries are equipped with advanced features that consume energy even when the battery is not in use:

the intelligent heating function , which allows charging even at low temperatures;

, which allows charging even at low temperatures; Bluetooth , which allows the control of the battery's main parameters and performance levels via mobile App (available on Gplay and AppStore), even when the battery is located in hard-to-reach places;

, which allows the control of the battery's main parameters and performance levels via mobile App (available on Gplay and AppStore), even when the battery is located in hard-to-reach places; the Battery Management System (BMS), which ensures protection against improper use, further extending the battery's useful life. The energy consumed by these advanced features must be compensated with periodic recharges.

Exide's Marine & Leisure Li-Ion battery chargers allow maximum SoC (state of charge) for the installation and storage of batteries and reset the SoC calculation in the BMS.

Different types of chargers are on the market, but not all of them are suitable for charging Exide's Lithium-Ion products: However, if an inadequate charger is used, the low voltage protection in the BMS is not disabled, and the batteries cannot be charged. It is therefore essential to apply a charger with matching specifications, in order to ensure optimum functions.

Exide's Marine & Leisure Equipment Li-Ion range with significant benefits

Exide's Marine & Leisure Equipment Li-Ion range currently consists of six batteries with state-of-the-art performance and technology that cover most applications for boating and leisure.

Exide Marine & Leisure Equipment Li-Ion batteries offer a range of benefits:

Reduced operating costs : With a lifespan three times longer and twice the energy available compared to a standard battery, it optimizes the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)

: With a lifespan three times longer and twice the energy available compared to a standard battery, it optimizes the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) Faster recharge : Exceptional charge acceptance allowing super-fast charging from any state of charge

: Exceptional charge acceptance allowing super-fast charging from any state of charge Lightweight : 70% lighter than conventional batteries

: 70% lighter than conventional batteries Heating function : Withstands all climatic conditions, hence the range of applications is extended significantly

: Withstands all climatic conditions, hence the range of applications is extended significantly Battery Management System (BMS) : For safe operation, protection against improper use and optimal performance

: For safe operation, protection against improper use and optimal performance Bluetooth Connectivity and mobile App : Built-in Bluetooth communication in the BMS, allowing for a continuous connection between the BMS and the mobile App ("Exide M&L Li-Ion Monitor"). Available for iOS and Android

: Built-in Bluetooth communication in the BMS, allowing for a continuous connection between the BMS and the mobile App ("Exide M&L Li-Ion Monitor"). Available for iOS and Android Certified for Safe Use and Transport: The range meets the strictest Global transport rules.

In addition to the Equipment Li-Ion range, Exide's Marine & Leisure battery series includes specific products for numerous applications, such as Equipment GEL, Equipment AGM, Equipment, Dual AGM, Dual EFB, Dual, Start AGM and Start. The range's advanced Gel, AGM and EFB batteries are approved by DNV, the highest recognition available for a product in the marine market.

About Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com), headquartered near Paris, France, is a leading provider of advanced energy storage solutions for the automotive and industrial markets. It designs, manufactures and markets today's and next-generation battery technologies used across a wide range of applications, from automotive and off-road to material handling, stationary, rail and defense. Exide Technologies serves the global markets with top-notch battery technologies, know-how & added-value services under many well-known brands.

As an original equipment manufacturer to leading automotive and industrial equipment manufacturers, Exide Technologies has been involved in many of the significant breakthrough energy-storage developments that are enabling innovation across the markets. With two R&D facilities, ten production plants and three recycling plants in Europe, Exide is committed to high quality engineering, manufacturing and recycling, and energizes the world with the most efficient energy solutions, helping customers maximize productivity and performance. Exide Technologies is serving the markets with products and services of an annual value of ~1,5bn Euro.

