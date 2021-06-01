Exide's Expanded Fitment Information Most Comprehensive on the Market

GENNEVILLIERS, France, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com), a leading provider of stored electrical energy solutions headquartered in Europe, has the most comprehensive fitment information of any battery manufacturer. It is renowned for the quality and accuracy of fitment data and also for its broad coverage of the European parc across all vehicle types. Exide's Battery Finder tool works on mobile and desktop, is entirely free of charge, and allows the user to search for the right battery according to VIN or vehicle registration number. The tool is made especially powerful thanks to combining expert-level fitment knowledge and almost full parc coverage.

Avoid the costs of incorrect fitment

Exide always recommends following its market-leading fitment advice. Modern vehicles are increasingly complex, and technologies such as start-stop increase the chance for fitment errors and mistakes. Incorrect fitment choices lead to breakdowns and premature battery failure, which means customer dissatisfaction and a loss of reputation for workshops.

Informed by its OE experience, Exide puts a strong focus on the quality of its fitment information and is renowned for the accuracy and precision of this data. A dedicated team ensures that the information remains up to date and easily understood, whether the user is a roadside assistance firm or a motorist doing DIY battery replacement.

In addition to being accurate and up to date, the fitment information covers 5,500 models from 200 manufacturers of light and light commercial vehicles. It also includes 1,300 models from 300 manufacturers of commercial vehicles and buses, and 6,800 models from 300 manufacturers of motorbikes, scooters, ATV/ utility vehicles, electric recreational vehicles, garden machinery and tractors, snowmobiles, watercrafts and jet skis. This makes it best-in-class in the industry.

Covering 99% of vehicles on the road

Exide constantly examines its product portfolio to fill any gaps in coverage and give customers the broadest range of battery options. It has the widest coverage of the European light vehicle and light commercial vehicle parc of any battery manufacturer and covers 99% of vehicles on the road in most markets. This ensures customers will always find the most fitting battery for their needs.

Quickly find the right battery for your vehicle

To support customers, Exide combines its knowledge in a user-friendly tool called the Exide Battery Finder. It is freely available on the web or as a downloadable app, and it is popular with end users and professionals alike, generating 2 million searches a year. The Battery Finder works for all vehicle types and also includes special information on calculating energy needs for marine and motorhome batteries.

Users can search for a vehicle using whatever method they prefer: using the vehicle tree, by vehicle VIN or by using country codes/license plates. The product search also contains an input field so the user can search for any battery by part number and OE number. In the case of the app, the user even has the ability to scan a part barcode (EAN code).

"Exide combines wide coverage with best-in-class fitment information, leveraging our knowledge and experience of working with the world's leading carmakers," said Guido Scanagatta, Senior Product Manager at Exide. "Our free Battery Finder tool makes it fast and convenient to find the right battery for your needs."

