Exigence selected by Cross River to Optimize Critical Incident Management and Business Continuity Planning.

"Exigence enables Cross River to understand and improve relevant processes and help optimize critical incident solutions, allowing us to improve efficiencies and cross-organizational collaboration," said Phil Goldfeder, SVP, Public Affairs at Cross River. "With Exigence's intuitive platform, stakeholders both within and outside the organization are seamlessly onboarded and engaged, making managing and resolving incidents or running BCP tests easier than ever before."

Noam Morginstin, CEO at Exigence, commented, "We are very happy to have been selected by such an innovative company such as Cross River. This is a clear testament to the value our platform brings to how business continuity planning and critical incidents are handled. Finally, organizations can overcome the limitations of siloed systems, by integrating all incident related apps and providing a unified interface along with automated workflows and orchestration. The result is unmatched control, clarity, and speed in how critical incidents are resolved."

About Cross River Bank

Cross River Bank is a fast-growing financial services organization that merges the established expertise and traditional services of a bank with the forward-thinking offerings of a technology company. Cross River combines a comprehensive suite of products into a unique banking-as-a-platform solution, encompassing lending, payments and risk management. Cross River partners with leading marketplace lenders and technology companies enabling them to focus on their own growth without hindering innovation, while maintaining a strong focus on compliance. In December 2018, Cross River secured $100 million in a funding round led by KKR. This was on top of the $28 million VC funding round in 2016 from Battery Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and Ribbit Capital. Founded in 2008, Cross River is a New Jersey state-chartered FDIC insured bank. For more information, please visit Cross River's website at www.crossriver.com or on Twitter @crossriverbank.

About Exigence

The Exigence platform provides complete command and control of critical incidents, whether for technology operations, security, or drills and business continuity tests. It uniquely addresses every aspect of the incident, going far beyond ticketing and alerting by integrating all of the organization's incident related systems and providing a unified interface with automated workflows and orchestration. Through its unique approach with unprecedented integration and automation, Exigence turns an unstructured situation into one that is structured and easy to manage, delivering unmatched control, clarity, and speed. To learn more, go to: www.exigence.io.

