Risk Technology Leaders Will Collaborate to Supercharge Capabilities as Threats and Regulatory Requirements Increase

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to redefine the landscape of global supply chain security, Kharon, a pioneer in advanced risk analytics solutions, and Exiger , the leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, today announced the official launch of their strategic partnership. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the fight to secure fragile global supply chains, offering businesses and government organizations unparalleled protection through combined expertise in intelligence, technology, and risk identification.

Exiger and Kharon Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation at a Critical Moment in Global Supply Chain Risk Management

The 1Exiger platform and proprietary risk model eliminate noise and offer a comprehensive picture of risks and vulnerabilities across all supply chain tiers – from the overarching ecosystem to company and entity level, down to a single product or component. Exiger's AI-powered Proactive Intelligence capability provides real-time, accurate and comprehensive insights that empower organizations to make informed decisions faster and with greater confidence.

Kharon, a leader in identifying risk at the intersection of security and global commerce, has long been at the forefront of providing deep insight into the intricate networks of global supply chain risks. Its industry-leading research and data science methodology ensures an unparalleled level of detail, enabling organizations to navigate the complexities of international commerce with confidence.

This partnership further enhances Exiger's best-in-class supply chain management and visibility platform by integrating data from the Kharon Core—a proprietary map of global risk—via Kharon's new API, making this critical information available to Exiger customers worldwide. These capabilities combine to create a more robust and dynamic analysis of supply chain vulnerabilities, significantly streamlining and accelerating risk assessments, ensuring compliance in an increasingly regulated global economy, and enriching the decision-making process for supply chain, risk, compliance and procurement professionals.

"The partnership between Kharon and Exiger is more than a collaboration; it's a union of powerful solutions aimed at securing the global supply chain against the multifaceted risks of the modern world," said Howard Mendelsohn, Chief Customer Officer of Kharon. "By combining Kharon's intelligence and technological capabilities with Exiger's platform and advanced risk model, we can offer game-changing solutions to proactively address material vulnerabilities and protect franchise value. Our goal is to equip our clients with the tools they need to manage and mitigate the complexities of global supply chain risk effectively."

"Exiger and Kharon are raising the bar and setting a new standard in supply chain security and resilience," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "This partnership is rooted in our shared mission to empower organizations with the intelligence and tools they need to thrive in an increasingly uncertain global market. Our combined solutions will allow customers to not only identify current threats but also proactively address the myriad of risks that threaten the stability and integrity of their supply chains."

Kharon and Exiger will co-host a live webinar, Supply Chain Resilience in the Defense Industrial Base, on May 21, 2024. Registration is now open at: https://go.kharon.com/webinar/exiger/supply-chain-resilience-dib .

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's 2024 Innovator Award, Exiger's work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About Kharon

Kharon helps leading organizations identify a range of sanctions and compliance risks, critical to managing financial crimes, supply chain exposure, export controls, investment risk, and more. Combining cutting-edge technology and data science with industry-leading research, Kharon provides the critical insights required for a comprehensive view of risk and commercial threats. Visit Kharon.com and follow Kharon on LinkedIn to learn more.

