Exiger CEO Speaks on AI-Led Transformation of Global Power at Semafor World Economy Annual Convening 2026

Brandon Daniels Will Discuss Unlocking the Next Era of Growth Today at The Conrad Hotel in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Daniels, CEO of Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Government, will today appear at the Semafor World Economy Annual Convening 2026. Speaking in The Next Era of Global Growth session at 10:00 AM, Daniels will discuss how AI is resetting global power competition and Exiger's role in leading the transformation of global supply chains to prepare for an agentic future.

Semafor World Economy Annual Convening 2026: Speaking in The Next Era of Global Growth session on April 14 at 10:00 AM, Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels will discuss how AI is resetting global power competition and Exiger’s role in leading the transformation of global supply chains to prepare for an agentic future.

"AI is going to change the capacity of every single nation and company to grow, and the countries and companies that harness that capability to the fullest are going to be the superpowers of tomorrow," said Daniels. "What once took thousands of engineers and thousands of manufacturing hands can now be accomplished with dozens of creative technologists, domain experts, and proprietary data. This agentic future will transform the way people work, plan, battle, and innovate. We're already seeing this future take shape – on the autonomous battlefields in Iran and hyper-agile manufacturing floors of companies like Divergent and Hadrian – and Exiger is poised to lead the transformation of physical, brittle supply chains to support this innovative future."

Tuesday, April 14 | 10:00 AM EST | The Next Era of Global Growth

After navigating a year of rapid change and high uncertainty around tariffs and trade dynamics, CEOs are increasingly shifting their focus to opportunities for growth – M&A, innovation, and, of course, AI. CEOs are recognizing that AI is more than a technology. It opens the door to a fundamentally different way of running organizations.

The definitive live journalism platform on the new world economy has drawn more than 450 CEOs and government leaders from across every sector spanning the G20 economies — including U.S. Cabinet secretaries, central bank governors, finance ministers, and the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. Fellow speakers include Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, members of Congress, and executives from IBM, Scale AI, Meta, and Divergent.

The session will be livestreamed from Semafor's website at https://www.semafor.com/article/04/05/2026/watch-semafor-world-economy-day-2.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

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SOURCE Exiger