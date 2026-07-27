Ret. U.S. Navy Captain Mark Harris Joins Exiger as Strategic Advisor

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain risk technology to the U.S. Government, announced today that retired U.S. Navy Captain (Supply Corps) Mark Harris has joined as a Strategic Advisor. He brings over 30 years of logistics, supply chain, and operations management experience across diverse Navy programs to the development and delivery of Exiger's AI across military and defense industrial base customers.

Capt. Harris joins as Exiger expands its footprint across Fed Gov and DIB to accelerate defense readiness with AI. Post this "When speed of technology adoption is increasingly the difference between leading and lagging, Exiger helps customers move faster." - Ret. U.S. Navy Captain Mark Harris

"The U.S. and its allies cannot restore maritime dominance without rebuilding the industrial ecosystems that power it," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Mark understands how vital it is to be able to map where dependencies and bottlenecks are hiding in the defense industrial base and to identify where strategic opportunities exist to unlock faster innovation and durable resilience. His expertise will inform the next generation AI capabilities that Exiger is delivering to power the modernization of shipbuilding and naval operations."

The decorated, retired U.S. Navy Captain joins as Exiger expands its footprint across the U.S. Government and DIB to accelerate defense readiness with cutting-edge technology.

"What drew me to Exiger is its driven, inclusive culture and its commitment to delivering the best technology to the Department of War," said Captain Harris. "Exiger's AI platform is flexible, scalable, and built to support everything from small mission teams to enterprise operations. When speed of technology adoption is increasingly the difference between leading and lagging, Exiger helps customers move faster."

Captain Harris was meritoriously awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star for his Naval service, which spans many sea and shore duty assignments, including deployments to the Western Pacific and Operation IRAQI FREEDOM.

Since retiring from active duty, Captain Harris has worked at Palantir Technologies and built out his veteran-owned advisory practice to help federal agencies and contractors resolve maritime readiness challenges.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management two years in a row, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

SOURCE Exiger