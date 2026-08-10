SupplyChainBrain Names Exiger 2026 Great Supply Chain Partner

Annual Market Roundup Highlights Industry's Top 100 Partners

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain risk technology to the U.S. Government, announced today that SupplyChainBrain has named it a 2026 Great Supply Chain Partner. For over two decades, the comprehensive supply chain management source has identified and featured 100 Great Supply Chain Partners across the market. Exiger joins the vanguard of global supply chain, logistics, and technology leaders recognized in 2026, alongside DHL, Honeywell, Maersk Logistics, FedEx, and SAP.

Exiger joins the vanguard of global supply chain, logistics, and technology leaders recognized in 2026, alongside DHL, Honeywell, Maersk Logistics, FedEx, and SAP.

"For twenty-four consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said SupplyChainBrain Publisher Brad Berger. "Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all areas of supply chain management.

SupplyChainBrain, today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world's most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

Exiger appears in the 2026 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and is pleased to be featured on SupplyChainBrain.com as a celebrated member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management two years in a row, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

SOURCE Exiger