Exiger Chosen as Finalist to Showcase AI-Powered Tech at U.S. Air Force Innovation Event

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the global leader in tech-enabled regulatory, risk management, and compliance solutions, announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) program, AFWERX, as a top 100 finalist in its Fusion Xperience Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) Challenge. AFWERX brings together industry leaders in the public-private sectors to accelerate innovative solutions to some of the toughest challenges faced by the USAF and its allied partners.

Exiger's purpose built technology solution, "Intelligence Fusion Powered by AI for Risk Based Orchestration in MDO," was picked from more than 300 applicants for its proven ability to enable more efficient and accurate decision-making. The solution combines Exiger's DDIQ, which harnesses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify and analyze risk on a global scale, with Culmen International's Centrifuge Analytics, to facilitate risk-based orchestration for MDO by rapidly accelerating the processes with AI/Machine Learning (ML) capabilities and visualization. This results in significantly amplified insights, a more complete common operating picture (COP) and reliable situational awareness. By using cognitive technologies, the combined solution can locate, derive, resolve, visualize, interrogate and integrate structured and unstructured data into an adaptable solution framework.

"USAF needs real-time, reliable, and relevant actionable intelligence to enable emergent approaches for the warfighter to execute rapid threat and risk assessments. Exiger is proud to be selected as a finalist and to participate in the effort to innovate to maintain America's security," said Brandon Daniels, President of Global Technology Markets at Exiger.

The AFWERX Fusion Xperience Challenge takes place from July 23 – 24, 2019 at the Enclave in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Exiger is the global authority on financial crime and risk compliance introducing technology-enabled solutions to the market's biggest compliance challenges. Exiger is changing the way banks, corporations and governmental agencies fight financial crime by combining industry expertise and artificial intelligence to root out bribery, corruption, sanctions violations, money laundering and terrorist financing. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulations, Exiger is committed to working with clients to create a more sustainable compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Powering its Advisory, Diligence and Government Services solutions, Exiger has developed purpose-built technology –– DDIQ and Insight 3PM –– trained and deployed by its subject matter experts to accelerate the auditability, efficiency, quality and cost effectiveness of clients' compliance operations. Exiger operates in six countries and eight cities around the world, including London, New York City, the Washington, D.C. metro area, Toronto, Vancouver, Bucharest, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The AFWERX FUSION XPERIENCE is a two-day showcase and conference hosted by AFWERX in collaboration with the United States Air Force on 23-24 July 2019 in Las Vegas. This annual flagship event brings together industry, individual innovators, and academia, investors, as well as, military and government team members. The goal of this event is to present, contract, and fund innovative solutions for Air Force areas of interest and facilitate an environment of connection and collaboration.

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. The ultimate aim is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force. To learn more about AFWERX, visit: www.afwerx.af.mil

