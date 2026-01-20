Exiger Execs Speaking at USA House at WEF 2026 Annual Meeting in Davos

Supply Chain AI Leader Joins Freedom 250 Events Alongside U.S. Delegation, With Honor, and Private Sector CEOs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Government, is advancing the conversation around supply chains and their influence on economic stability, defense, and innovation at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos this week. In addition to speaking in WEF's Congress Centre and joining a bipartisan U.S. Congressional Delegation at the With Honor Reception, Exiger CEO and WEF Governor Brandon Daniels will join panels at the USA House alongside global tech, capital, government, and NGO leaders.

Supply Chain AI Leader Exiger Joins Freedom 250 Events Alongside U.S. Delegation, With Honor, and Private Sector CEOs

Wednesday, January 21st | 12:15 PM CET | USA House Main Stage Sanctuary



Boardroom to Battlefield: Winning the AI Tempo War for Economic and National Security:

This panel brings together senior AI leadership, defense and industry operators, capital allocators, and workforce architects to examine how the U.S. is rebuilding the infrastructure of high-velocity innovation — from the boardroom to the battlefield. The discussion focuses on what it takes to move from concept to credible, delivering real-world capability at unprecedented speed, without sacrificing assurance, resilience, or trust.

Speakers include:

Rob Beard, Chief Legal & Global Affairs Officer, Coherent

Kit Conklin, Global Head of Risk & Compliance, Exiger

Brandon Daniels, CEO, Exiger

Arun Gupta, CEO, NobleReach Foundation

Jason Thomas, Head of Global Research & Investment Strategy, Carlyle

Register to attend: https://usa250davos.com/registration/

Thursday, January 22nd | 2:15 PM CET | USA House Main Stage Sanctuary



From Enforcement to Advantage: The Integrated Trade Strategy Powering America's Industrial Revival

The panel will examine how AI, data integration, and continuous supply chain intelligence now underpin modern trade enforcement and why this integrated approach is essential to disrupt illicit networks, reduce the flow of dangerous and prohibited goods, and ensure that global trade rewards transparency, resilience, and compliance.

Speakers include:

Kit Conklin, Exiger Global Head of Risk & Compliance

Brandon Daniels, Exiger CEO

Keith Krach, Freedom 250 CEO and Former U.S. Under Secretary of State

Register to attend: https://usa250davos.com/registration/

Sessions will also be livestreamed from the USA House , where Exiger is an Eagle Partner for the second year in a row. USA House serves as the official U.S. venue at Davos, celebrating America's 250th anniversary and hosted in partnership with Freedom 250 . Together with the U.S. Government leadership, corporate partners, and civic institutions, USA House spotlights where America leads in innovation, commerce, and collaboration, demonstrating how U.S. ingenuity drives mutually beneficial trade and shared prosperity. Fellow sponsors include McKinsey, Microsoft, C3.ai, Pfizer, With Honor, Qualcomm, Ripple, and HPE.

For details on all of Exiger's appearances and activations at Davos, visit https://www.exiger.com/perspectives/davos-2026-exiger-at-the-world-economic-forum-annual-meeting/ .

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

SOURCE Exiger