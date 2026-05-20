Exiger Selected to Support Supplier Risk Intelligence for Vodafone Procure & Connect and Telenor Procurement Company

Exiger's AI-powered supplier risk management platform will support third-party risk transformation across procurement operations

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company, announced today that it has been selected to support Vodafone Telenor Procurement Company with supplier risk intelligence and third-party risk management transformation.

This marks the first joint agreement between Vodafone Telenor Procurement Company and Exiger. Exiger's AI solution will help strengthen supplier screening, risk monitoring and intelligence across procurement operations.

“The Vodafone Telenor Procurement Company is setting the standard for how global enterprises operationalise real-time supplier risk intelligence, moving beyond visibility to true awareness across its entire supplier ecosystem, powered by the intelligence layer Exiger delivers to help them scale confidently amid growing regulatory pressure and supplier volatility." - Brandon Daniels, Exiger CEO

The selection builds on a prior market assessment by Telenor Procurement Company and reflects the increasing demand from global procurement organisations for more advanced supplier risk intelligence. Through the agreement, Exiger will support Vodafone Telenor Procurement Company with technology designed to improve visibility, consistency and speed in how supplier risk is identified and monitored.

Exiger's platform provides a unified, AI-driven view of supplier networks, combining data enrichment, entity resolution, risk assessment across critical domains and continuous monitoring. The solution will support improved visibility across supplier ecosystems and help procurement teams identify, assess and respond to supplier risk with greater speed and confidence.

"Global supply chains aren't the static structures people often think of. They're dynamic, constantly shifting networks where both risk and opportunity evolve in real time," said Brandon Daniels. "The Vodafone Telenor Procurement Company is setting the standard for how global enterprises operationalise real-time supplier risk intelligence, moving beyond visibility to true awareness across its entire supplier ecosystem, powered by the intelligence layer Exiger delivers to help them scale confidently amid growing regulatory pressure and supplier volatility."

The agreement reflects Exiger's continued growth in EMEA and its increasing role in helping global enterprises strengthen supply chain resilience, regulatory readiness and strategic supplier management.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

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