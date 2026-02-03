Exigo Launches New Website and Releases Exigo AI Beta

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exigo, the leading enterprise platform for the direct selling industry, today announced the launch of its redesigned website alongside the beta release of Exigo AI , a new capability designed to help direct selling companies better understand and act on the data already within their Exigo platform.

The new website reflects Exigo's evolution as both a platform and a company. It places greater emphasis on clarity, product depth, and the realities of supporting large, complex organizations operating across markets and channels. The updated experience is designed to help prospective and existing customers better understand what Exigo does today and how the platform supports their business over time.

Alongside the website launch, Exigo introduced Exigo AI, an embedded large language model that allows organizations to interrogate their Exigo data using natural language. Rather than relying solely on static reports or custom queries, teams can ask questions directly and receive clear, contextual responses grounded in their own operational data.

Exigo AI is designed to help organizations move faster in understanding performance, identifying trends, and answering questions that often require manual analysis or specialized expertise. Early use cases focus on providing leadership, operations, and field support teams with quicker access to insight, without adding new systems or operational complexity.

"Most direct selling organizations are sitting on years of valuable data, but accessing it in a meaningful way is still too difficult," said Tyler Mortensen, Chief Revenue Officer at Exigo. "Exigo AI is about lowering that barrier. It helps teams get answers faster so they can spend more time acting on what matters, especially in an environment where growth is harder to come by."

The beta release of Exigo AI is intentionally focused. It is not positioned as a standalone product or a generic AI layer. Instead, Exigo AI is built directly into the Exigo platform and grounded in the operational realities of how direct selling organizations function today.

The redesigned website also features refreshed content across Exigo Core, Experience Builder, Engage, and Insights, reinforcing Exigo's role as a long-term technology partner for enterprise direct selling organizations navigating change, complexity, and global scale.

About Exigo: Exigo is the leading enterprise platform for the direct selling industry, empowering companies to Run, Know, and Grow their businesses on a single, unified ecosystem. For over 25 years, Exigo has provided the technology backbone for the world's most complex organizations, supporting millions of distributors and processing billions in commissions across more than 120 countries. By integrating commissions, back office, e-commerce, and advanced analytics into one platform, Exigo eliminates the complexity of disconnected systems, allowing brands to scale globally with confidence.

To explore the new website and learn more about Exigo AI, visit www.exigo.com.

