Exile Content Announces Manolito Gafotas TV Series

"I couldn't have imagined when I wrote the first Manolito that his adventures would go so far, and now to Hollywood! I have to admit that it's all quite overwhelming," said Elvira Lindo, creator of the Spanish novel.

Exile's award-winning team was behind three seasons of El Chapo for Netflix and the critically acclaimed documentary, Science Fair, winner of an Emmy, in addition to the Audience Award at the Sundance festival in 2018. They also produced The Traffickers for Netflix and ten other docuseries and documentaries.

Isaac Lee, former Chief Content Officer of Univision and Televisa, along with partners Daniel Eilemberg, Tere Pérez, Alejandro Uribe and Julia Saenz, launched Exile at the end of 2018 with a focus on developing, packaging and producing premium, long-form content for the global market.

"With Manolito Gafotas, Elvira has created a unique character and voice in Spanish literature," said Daniel Eilemberg, president of content at Exile. "His wisdom and humor have fascinated children and adults around the world. The opportunity to take it to a new format and a new generation is very exciting."

Manolito Gafotas' books have been translated into more than 20 languages and published in 22 countries: Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, United States, Vietnam and Arab Countries.

Some curious facts about Manolito Gafotas

- The character emerged for the first time on radio. Elvira Lindo wrote and performed the first monologue of Manolito Gafotas on a Spanish radio program in the early 90s.

- Manolito Gafotas stars in a total of 8 novels.

- In 1998, Elvira Lindo received the National Prize for Children and Youth Literature for "Los Trapos Sucios", the fourth installment of the Manolito Gafotas series.

- The story of Manolito Gafotas was taken to film in 1999 by director Miguel Albaladejo and was nominated for a Goya for the best adapted screenplay.

- Soon a new Manolito Gafotas movie will be hitting the theaters in Russia, where its production is already underway.

- Manolito Gafotas is the "creator" of the expression "del mundo mundial"

- All of the Manolito Gafotas books include illustrations by Emilio Urberuaga, who received the National Illustration Award in 2011.

- Elvira Lindo herself speaks with Manolito Gafotas at the beginning of "Los trapos sucios" y de "Mejor Manolo".

- In "Mejor Manolo", the most recent book, Manolito Gafotas' family suffers during the economic crisis and the school goes on strike to protest cuts in education.

- Humor as a resource to empathize with people and tell universal questions has inspired studies on the character, such as the English philosophy professor Emilio Lorenzo, who included him in his work on "Los traviesos de la literatura", placing him next to characters like Huckleberry Finn or Guillermo el Travieso.

- In several countries it has been used as a tool for learning Spanish in schools. In Japan, for example, the books were used as a tool to learn Spanish on Japanese public radio by the well-known Hispanist Norio Shinizu.

