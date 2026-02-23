EXIM Chairman to Spotlight U.S. Financing Firepower at Powering Africa Summit 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyNet announced today that John Jovanovic, Chairman of the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM), will join the 11th Powering Africa Summit (PAS), taking place in Washington, D.C. from 19–20 March 2026, reinforcing the strength of the U.S. delegation and underscoring the decisive role of export credit in advancing the U.S.–Africa energy partnership.

Powering the U.S. - Africa Partnership

As the United States sharpens its strategy around investment-led commercial diplomacy, export credit and structured finance are increasingly central to how major cross-border energy deals are delivered. In an increasingly competitive global capital environment, the ability to deploy guarantees, credit facilities and risk-mitigation tools at scale is shaping which projects move forward — and which do not.

Under this year's theme, Powering the US-Africa Partnership: Energy Infrastructure, Critical Minerals & Investment Strategies, the Summit moves firmly into execution. From large-scale generation and transmission to LNG infrastructure and critical minerals supply chains, U.S. financing institutions are playing a pivotal role in accelerating delivery and strengthening bilateral trade ties.

PAS 2026 reflects the depth and coordination of U.S. institutional engagement across Africa's energy future. Confirmed U.S. government leaders include:

John Jovanovic, Chairman, U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Nicholas Checker, Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Thomas Hardy, Deputy Director & COO, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)

Daniel Petrie, Acting Chief of Staff, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)

Nancy Rivera, Managing Director, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Sarah Whitten, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Origination, U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Amanda Jennings, Acting Deputy Vice President, Infrastructure, Environment & Private Sector, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)

Shiyana Gunasekara, Deputy Director for African & Middle Eastern Affairs, U.S. Department of Energy

Heather Lanigan, Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)

Alexander Dixon, Senior Director, Finance, Investment & Trade, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)

Neb Girma, Senior Director, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)

Laura Spector, Country Manager, Energy, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)

Simon Gosling, Managing Director of EnergyNet, commented:

"Chairman Jovanovic's participation signals the central role of U.S. export credit in converting strategic dialogue into transactions. As African governments prioritise industrialisation and energy security, and U.S. institutions sharpen their commercial engagement, PAS provides the forum where financing tools, policy direction and project pipelines meet. EXIM's presence reflects a clear focus on execution — and on mobilising capital at scale.

Alongside Summit Sponsor Sun Africa, Petrodex joins as Lead Sponsor, Genesis Energy as Networking App Sponsor, and Lagos State Office of Works as African Government Partner. Other sponsors include Endeavor Energy, Denham Capital, Mission 300 and HYDRO-LINK. Associate Sponsors include A&O Shearman, Absa, Alliant, Allied Talent Partners, Nant Power and NRECA International.

For press attendance and partnerships, please register here or contact Poliana Sperandio: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918173/EnergyNet.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918172/Powering_Africa_Summit_2026_Logo.jpg

SOURCE EnergyNet