Eximia Research Network Expands into Iowa with Acquisition of Integrated Clinical Trial Services (ICTS)

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eximia Research, an integrated clinical trial network, has acquired Integrated Clinical Trial Services, Inc. (ICTS). With this expansion into Iowa, this partnership marks another significant milestone in Eximia's mission to broaden access to cutting-edge clinical trials and innovative healthcare solutions across the nation.

ICTS, based in West Des Moines, is the only full-time dedicated research clinic in the greater Des Moines area. Founded in 2005 by Joe and Kristine Majors, ICTS has built a strong reputation for conducting high-quality clinical trials in various therapeutic areas: pediatrics, general medicine, neurology, pain management and sport medicine, dermatology and metabolic disorders. The clinic has been instrumental in educating both the public and local medical professionals on the importance of clinical trials.

"We are excited to welcome ICTS into the Eximia Research Network," said Ella Grach, MD, CEO of Eximia Research. "The addition of this established, successful site strengthens our ability to offer cutting-edge clinical trials to more communities and reinforces our commitment to expanding access to quality clinical research. With their experienced leadership and focus on patient care, particularly in pediatrics, metabolic disorders and a wide range of other therapeutic areas, ICTS is a perfect fit for our growing network."

ICTS brings over 19 years of clinical research experience to Eximia, led by Kristine Majors, a registered nurse with a Master of Science degree and extensive experience in academia and clinical trials. Kristine began her research career as the first RN to become an associate professor at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine, where she led groundbreaking research, some of which was published in a number of prestigious medical journals. Together with her husband, Joe Majors, who contributed his business expertise, they built ICTS into a multidisciplinary research site that has been pivotal in the development of new treatments.

Kristine Majors, co-founder of ICTS, expressed her enthusiasm for the new chapter: "By joining the Eximia network, we will have the support and resources to focus even more on what matters most—delivering exceptional care to our patients and advancing the field of clinical research. We look forward to added growth and continuing to serve our community with the backing of such a strong and innovative organization."

The integration of ICTS into Eximia's expanding network is expected to provide patients in the West Des Moines area with enhanced access to clinical trials, cutting-edge treatments, and world-class healthcare expertise. With a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing medical science, this collaboration is poised to make a lasting impact on healthcare in the region. The addition of ICTS rounds out Eximia's presence in the Midwest, which includes Sundance Clinical Research in St. Louis, in addition to sites across the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and Western US.

Eximia Research is a network of high-performing, dedicated and "embedded" clinical research sites focused on delivering excellence in clinical trials across a wide range of therapeutic areas. With an emphasis on quality data, patient safety, and operational efficiency, Eximia partners with leading healthcare providers to bring innovative treatments to communities nationwide. Through its expanding network, Eximia is committed to advancing medical research and improving healthcare outcomes from coast to coast, and from its headquarters in Raleigh, NC. For more information visit www.eximiaresearch.com

